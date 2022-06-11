“We feel humiliated and trampled”: Ecuador exploded against Chile after FIFA’s favorable ruling

Ecuador celebrates its final qualification for the Qatar World Cup (EFE/Rodrigo Buendia)



After FIFA will dismiss the complaint made by Chile due to the nationality of the Ecuadorian soccer player Byron Castillo and decreed Ecuador’s classification for the next World Cup as final, the first to speak was Francis Egaspresident of the Ecuadorian federation.

“I have quoted this press conference because many of you want to have an institution version of what just happened. Today I believe that sporting justice has been done. Ecuador is still thinking about the World Cup, we slept peacefully knowing that we had done well, we had done everything respecting the regulations and the decisions of our authorities. That is why today we continue to celebrate that Ecuador is going to play a World Cup”, were his opening sentences.

And he continued: “They have made a brilliant defense. It’s easier to defend yourself when you feel like you’re on the right side. We have made a careful, low-profile defense. Understand that this was elucidated in a FIFA Disciplinary Committee and that is where our efforts should go. On our part, we would like to thank the legal team”. It is worth mentioning that the lawyers involved in this matter were the Argentine Gonzalo Mayo and the Spanish Javier Ferrero.

Later, Egas pointed to the directors of the Chilean federation for having tried to keep what the players had not been able to achieve on the field: “ We celebrate it more because we feel harassed, trampled by the great media campaign they carried out and especially their lawyer (the Brazilian Eduardo Carlezzo) to position a version with which the proceeding of the FEF and the authorities of our country. Ecuador has always been there since that day in March where we certified our qualification for the World Cup, we have never stopped feeling like World Cup players or preparing ourselves”.

Francisco Egas, president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (EFE/ Andoni Berná)

The president of the tricolor federation admitted that they spent some nights of concern despite having certainties about their behavior, at the same time that he announced that the lawyers will define if there are possibilities of taking legal letters to target Chile for its action: “Although we feel affected, we must be the ones who maintain sanity, height, level in our behavior and thus I let the president of the Chilean Football Association know it without stopping to tell him that it has hurt us a lot and that we think they went too far with the media campaign”.

And he insisted with his sights pointed at the Roja: “They tried to install their version on the media. They tried to install those doubts in the people, in the international media and others. We decided to take the path of reason, which is only to answer the allegations that they had sent. Today the reason for that procedure has been given.

“We believe that whoever gives nationality are the authorities and that no federation can question. That is the consideration that FIFA should have taken today and I do not think there will be another by the ANFP if it decides to go to the other two instances. The case is not going to change”, estimated Egas, about the chance that Chile has to resort to this decision made by the mother house of international soccer.

