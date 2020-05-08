We Finally Know Who Falcon Was Talking To Right After His Fight With Ant-Man

Depart a Remark
It looks like without end in the past when Ant-Man was first launched in July of 2015. A lot has occurred since then within the MCU. For those who recall, it acquired favorable opinions and set the microscopic superhero on observe to look in a number of different MCU films, like Captain America: Civil Warfare. We all have questions on the way forward for the MCU, however one query has been round for some time: who on this planet was Falcon speaking to after his combat with Ant-Man?
Within the authentic Ant-Man, the primary Avenger that the title character reveals himself to is Falcon at Avengers headquarters. Throughout their tiny bout, Falcon repeatedly speaks into his intercom however we by no means hear who’s on the opposite finish. Effectively, just lately, a fan requested the query to director Peyton Reed on social media. Right here is his response:
There you could have it. Falcon was talking to Natasha Romanoff, aka. Black Widow. Thriller solved. I suppose we should always simply assume Natasha by no means informed Captain America about Falcon getting his butt kicked by Ant-Man.
In fact, Falcon and Ant-Man’s relationship solely grows from that first encounter. Falcon finally turns into the bridge for Ant-Man to be part of Staff Cap in Captain America: Civil Warfare. And in that film, Falcon doesn’t appear to have any exhausting emotions, playfully calling Ant-Man “tic tac.”
With Avengers: Endgame a yr behind us, one factor we all know is that we’ll be seeing extra of Falcon and Ant-Man. For Falcon’s half, he’ll be returning in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. Initially, the six episode present was set to premiere in August 2020, however that has been put into query just lately resulting from manufacturing delays.
There are a ton of questions we hope The Falcon and the Winter Solider will reply. One of many greatest being who the Avengers subsequent large risk shall be, but additionally, will Anthony Mackie’s Falcon rework into Captain America or will he finally go on the baton to another person? It’s actually anybody’s guess at this level.
Ant-Man, after all, isn’t going anyplace both. It’s been introduced that Ant-Man three is already underway with Peyton Reed directing and Paul Rudd set to return because the titular star. Sadly, like The Falcon and Winter Soldier, manufacturing delays might set the film again. Earlier this yr, Michael Peña claimed they may very well be a few yr out from filming.
As you may inform, the MCU is in a state of flux proper now, with many stars saying goodbye, new streaming TV reveals within the works, and an entire lot of unanswered questions on its future. Part four looks like strolling into a completely new enviornment. Hopefully, the transition can lay a basis for one more nice period of the MCU.
