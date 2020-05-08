We Finally Know Who Falcon Was Talking To Right After His Fight With Ant-Man

It looks like without end in the past when Ant-Man was first launched in July of 2015. A lot has occurred since then within the MCU. For those who recall, it acquired favorable opinions and set the microscopic superhero on observe to look in a number of different MCU films, like Captain America: Civil Warfare. We all have questions on the way forward for the MCU, however one query has been round for some time: who on this planet was Falcon speaking to after his combat with Ant-Man?