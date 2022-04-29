“We had to step strong in the Cup”, “we are in the fight for everything”, and other phrases from Gallardo after River Plate’s victory against Colo Colo

River Plate achieved three gold points against Colo Colo in Chile and is the absolute leader in its Copa Libertadores group. El Millonario won 2-1 with goals from Matías Suárez and Esequiel Barco; Juan Lucero discounted on the final, and was very well profiled in the face of qualifying for the round of 16 of the continental competition.

After not having shown his best version in recent games, the team gave a clear display of character and won a very difficult duel against the cast from trasansino who had also won the two Cup matches. For this reason, Marcelo Gallardo valued the three points, but above all the confidence that will allow the team to seize this victory.

“As the development progressed, we felt better. They lowered the great intensity in the second half, we were making the ball with more approximations and that final stitch was missing. The same thing happened in the first half when we had close situations. I’m happy for the players, we needed to win the game to go strong in the Cup and we rounded off a very good victory”. analyzed the Doll at the press conference.

Essekiel Shipauthor of a great goal, was one of the figures. “It went from minor to major. The absence slowed his football evolution. He is recovering and finished the game in very good shape, with a great goal that will give him confidence to loosen up more and more, and feeling the importance in our offensive game. Welcome, ”celebrated the DT.

Gallardo also referred to the latest “stumbles.” Despite them, he stressed that they are still fighting on all fronts. “We are in the fight for everything. Yes, we have had a stumble in the last two games, but the victories we had achieved before allowed us to fight in the top four (of the League Cup). We are in that fight and there are two games left. On Saturday we are going to have a very tough match, in a match that is going to present more of a fight than a gamebefore a rival (Sarmiento de Junín) who is going to propose that, but we will go with good positive energy”.

To finish, he resumed the performance of his team. Without wanting to mention one in particular, the River Plate coach singled out the entire team. “Beyond making a special name, we faced a very good team, with very good game dynamics and that had achieved six points. We knew that it was not going to be an easy match, we had analyzed it. It was going to be a tough opponent and today was a good test. Once again we are strong as a visitor and we have to continue trying to corroborate with a string of important matches. Having added 9 out of 9 at this start is quite good for us. Against a rival who will be in the qualifying fight”.

Matias Suarez, scorer of the first goal, accompanied Gallardo to the conference and also left his analysis of the victory and his great personal moment. “Sometimes I have to play from the start, sometimes I have to go in. You have to be with that concentration. Being on the outside has the advantage of seeing where I am going to attack first. I’m happy and happy because the team played a great game. Happy to be able to play again, be with the team and gain confidence. One tries to contribute the best. Welcome whenever I have to come in and score a goal, it makes me very happy”.

River Plate added three vital points and against a very tough rival who had also won in his first two presentations. Group F has Millonario with 9 points (+4), followed by Colo Colo with 6 (+1), Fortaleza 3 (-2) and Alianza Lima 0 (-3). The next day, River Plate will visit Fortaleza de Brasil and Colo Colo will do the same against Alianza Lima in Peru, both matches will be played on Thursday 5.

