We have a blood relationship with India, it is historic and strong like a rock: Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momin on Saturday termed his country's relations with India as historic and 'strong as a rock', saying nothing can harm them. Momin said that the perspective of Bangladesh's relations with India and China are different and cannot be compared.

Monin said this after visiting a memorial in western Mehrpur along the Indian border to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 freedom struggle. He told reporters, "We should not compare relations from the same point of view."

Momin said, "Our relations with India are historic… strong like rock"; It is a blood relation while there are mainly economic relations with China. "He said," Our victory is India's victory. Our development is India's development… .This (Bangladesh-India) relationship cannot be harmed. '

The minister was asked about Bangladesh’s relations with the two countries over the border dispute between India and China, to which he made this comment. Momin described the current relations with India as ‘fantastic’ and said that the two countries are ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence next year.

He said that Bangladesh and India have resolved bilateral issues like land and sea borders and security by moving forward on the issue of water sharing. Momin said, “Though there are some issues left… we will resolve them too.” He refused to comment on the tension between India and China, saying that “this is their subject, we have nothing to do with it”. Momin said that Bangladesh’s focus is on its development while maintaining relations with the two countries.

