We have a problem, Geoff: gamers don’t like you and we have to change it

Four details that the organizer of the Summer Game Fest should take into account in the future.

Geoff, we have a problem.. I swear that I try to defend you and value you only for the good that your projects do for the industry, but there are times when you surpass me. But I trust your physical version of Summer Game Fest and I think you have a better understanding of the video game industry (or at least how a video game fair is run) than the ESA, which she just seems committed to disregarding the wishes of, lo and behold, her partners. Being put as the bad guy in the movie and forgetting the countless interests of the ESA is not entirely fair, but then you make one of your moves and I understand the general thought: you are a perfect villain. You do things that the masses like to hate and you should change them for the future of the project. I count four little things, but I do not rule out that there are many more.

First, it would have to rethink conferences, because yesterday was nonsense. It is like that and he commented on it on Twitter: we have been criticizing 90% of the events that have been held since the pandemic began because they insist on lengthening pure nothingness to absurdity. The leak of The Last of Us Part 1 was the icing on the cake: ending the broadcast with a Neil Druckmann with a face as long as the length of a The Game Awards was completely disheartening. Couldn’t it be rescheduled? The effect of addressing an audience that had already seen the trailer before the event started was a real tragedy for the so-called show we were supposed to be expecting yesterday. Don’t get me wrong: the production of a show like yesterday’s is not easy and surely they were cornered by circumstances… but what a disaster.

The big loser of events is the userSecond, about movies and video games. That he understands forcing the relationship between Hollywood stars and games to the point of absurdity does not mean that he shares the approach and that the audience understands it. Let me be clear: Geoff, man, Hollywood stars are crazy about video games. That they’re not able to waste any more time than they do making a crappy Cameo should give you the clue. Yesterday’s The Rock wasn’t even there to broadcast it. It is unacceptable that actors and actresses distribute video game prizes, because the opposite situation is completely unthinkable. The maturity of our sector means that it has not depended on anyone for a long time, so there is no need for celebrities; it would be nice to start farming our own industry stars so as not to depend on foreign entities that are not interested in what is ours.

Third, Geoff’s exposition. It is indisputable: he really likes to suck camera and micro. It requires prominence as oxygen and needs to be at the center of everything. It would help players get rid of some attitudes that have not been very elegant in recent times with his supposed rivals. Waiting for someone else’s bad news to give your good news, as it did back in the day when the cancellation of E3 was confirmed, is not the sum of sportsmanship and elegance and creates antipathy; finishing an event dedicated to video games remembering that he is going to be one of the protagonists of the new movie about Peggy the pig and Kermit the frog is not acceptable either. Let’s see, it’s to be happy, but it’s beside the point, Geoff.

Fourth, think of a user-centric fair but without forgetting the industry. Geoff has to come up with his strategy not from the E3 showdown; he must do it from the point of view that the hypothetical Summer Game Fest is the right thing for the user and the industry. And he has it easy if he is able to bring back the scabs and create something that, for users, is more like the Gamescom experience, a fair with which he also has a great relationship. The ESA only thinks of itself and, although it seems that our protagonist also does the same, a commitment to the community can help you win a battle that many today believe invincible.

You know what seemed impossible too? That the industry could have its own video game fair in the United States in 1995. And it was achieved because the industry rowed. The cards have changed and the rules too, but the big loser of the events is the user. I don’t care who the captain is who takes us to the fair that we all deserve next year, but I would like whoever did it to have the favor of the public so as not to see such an ashen attitude as the one experienced yesterday in the preview of the Summer Game Fest. We need to believe, Geoff, and Much of the work to believe in your project must be done by changing yourself.

