We have already got a Linux distro disguised as Home windows 11: Windowsfx lines each and every final icon of the brand new machine

A while in the past in Genbeta we mentioned Windowsfx, a relatively abnormal Linux distribution that does the entirety conceivable to be a Home windows 10 clone. Its merit, along with permitting you to put in it even on a Raspberry Pi, is the most obvious: its interface seems so much, however so much like that of Home windows.

Now, even if it’s in preview model (similar to Home windows 11), we have already got a Windowsfx 11: an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS-based distro that makes use of KDE as desktop atmosphere. Because of the latter, the customization of the theme they use has been ready to head up to now and glance such a lot like the following Microsoft machine.





De LinuxFX a Windowsfx

Windowsfx 11 is in accordance with the similar distro as Windowsfx 10: LinuxFX, a undertaking that used to be born a very long time in the past however has modified so much over the years. The code for this distro isn’t public they usually most effective be offering downloads in their ISOs thru SourceForge.

Even if the distro and all its options are loose, additionally they be offering a paid model whose license prices $ 20, and with which they provide OneDrive report control, Microsoft Lively Listing, voice assistant powered via Google Assistant, and developer make stronger.

Windowsfx comes with Wine 6 integrated in order that customers can use maximum executables (.exe) of Home windows systems, even if this doesn’t ensure that they’re going to all paintings or appropriately.

The program is attention-grabbing a minimum of from the viewpoint of the interface and the way smartly it mimics the glance of Home windows 11, but it surely additionally leaves me some doubts. It’s most certainly the truth that this is a closed undertaking that reasons me essentially the most some distrust, when you wish to have to plant as an alternative choice to Home windows and it truly does now not have a lot popularity on which to maintain itself locally in contrast to different choices comparable to Zorin OS as an example .