We have already played FIFA 23: all the news, graphics and changes in the rhythm of the game

A little over a week ago I had the opportunity to test the press test version of FIFA 23, and I have been able to check some of the improvements that have come in this edition, which will be the last one with the FIFA name after the break between EA Sports and the international soccer body. What can we expect from this new sports game?

The launch of a new FIFA is always an event for millions of fans around the world, but this year’s will be a more special occasion than ever as FIFA 23 will be the last game in this long-running sports series to bear its iconic name, already which in the next edition will respond to the title of EA SPORTS FC. The curiosity is served, of course, since it has generated a debate about the FIFA brand and its future, but what about the game itself? What novelties does the new Electronic Arts bring? After having enjoyed a few days with a press test version of FIFA 23 in its version for PS5, there are some details that attract attention and that promise to leave us with a most interesting soccer game with news both in the rhythm of the matches as in ball control.

Perhaps the first great detail that draws the attention of this press beta, different from the more than probable demo version that will arrive later, is the game speed. the new system AcceleRATE promises to lead more than one head if EA does not get their hands on it before the official launch, and now there is three types of acceleration in the game: subsidiarywhich is the one used by most players and is the one we are used to; explosive, which is the one that for now I notice the most out of adjustment because the most agile players accelerate a lot at first and leave the defenders behind; Y longwith a slower start but then increases until it picks up a good speed.

What does this translate to? players like Mbappewho will be on the cover of FIFA 23 together with the soccer player Sam Kerr, benefit greatly from these new systems, leaving defenders behind with amazing ease and being able to abuse this new mechanic a lot.

What’s new in FIFA 23 on the pitch

Whoever expected an experience close to the simulation is going to be disappointedWhoever expected an experience close to the simulation is going to be disappointed, because the new AcceleRATE system has caused the feeling of the game to be much faster compared to FIFA 22. How does this translate? In which the action occurs quite abruptly, with little time to react or plan, giving the feeling that fast play without excessive “thinking” is going to be the general trend when facing matches.

The other new mechanic that (on paper) had potential is the new L1+R1 shots, but I’ve noticed that they get out of control very easily and that I only want to use them with high quality players. The system that I really liked is the “return to the roots” of fouls and corners, because we once again have the possibility of choose where we hit the ball, gaining a lot of precision when it comes to placing the ball. It is true that I have not been able to put it to the test as much as I would have liked, but the times I have used it it has left me with very good sensations.

The last detail I would like to highlight are the penalty shootout. The system has been simplified quite a bit, with a slightly more friendly composure and shot adjustment system for new players.

FIFA 23 graphics: this is HyperMotion 2

The improvements to the graphics engine of the game are noticeable (and much). EA has captured the movements of players with the Xsens suits, thus introducing new animations and making the game capable of generating animations in real time to create a much more realistic experience.

Thanks to this technology we have the jockey system (by pressing L2), which allows you to better defend attackers who are performing technical dribbles. It’s the best way to counter dribbling abusers, and I’ve seen a good response to it. Graphically we have the usual: it seems that this year another small step has been taken in terms of realism within the faces of the players, but in the rest of the fields the thing is still quite similar to the previous installment.

EA also highlights that improvements have been made regarding the IA at the level of adaptation and analysis of our tactics and style of play, but during the matches I have not noticed all these changes too much, having an experience very similar to the one we live in FIFA 22. As always, all these changes could change with respect to the beta that the players receive (and much more in the official launch of the game), and perhaps what has surprised me the most is the acceleration. If this continues, we could be facing a FIFA in which fast players (again) will be the key if we want to have a competitive team.

We may see changes in the future of the game, so we will have to stay tuned. Either way, it remains the most ambitious FIFA to date.