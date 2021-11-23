We have written dozens of articles on the GPT-3 artificial intelligence model, addressing its launch, its potential misuses, the services based on it or its integration with other applications.

And it is not for less, because certainly an artificial intelligence capable of invent texts while reproducing a more or less human writing style it’s a great achievement, even if it doesn’t work perfectly yet.





But now we write about it again because its OpenAI developers have put a beta version of this text generator intelligent within the reach of any user willing to register.

The tool has a limit of uses measured in tokens (once the free ones are exhausted, they can be extended by paying) that results more than enough to do small tests. In our case, we have gone to check what interests us the most …

… that is, to know if one day our bosses could send us to collect things from our desks because GPT-3 already writes about tech news better than us. So we had him write a full article on the release of Windows 11





This is what GPT-3 has written for us

This first paragraph is written by humans. Specifically, we have extracted it from one of our articles about the announcement of the launch of Windows 11:

“Microsoft announced Windows 11 on June 24, 2021, and although many of its features were known from previous leaks, much has been revealed over the days and the different preliminary versions sent to the Insider Program.”

From now on, everything is a matter of artificial intelligence:

“The different previous leaks spoke of the integration of the Microsoft account in which not only could all the company’s services be accessed but also the Xbox games and the Windows Store apps. In addition, the integration with the Xbox gamer tag, which had been named in previous leaks, has been confirmed in this latest image released by Microsoft. “

Everything makes sense, and at the same time it doesn’t. On a grammatical level it is almost perfect, on a thematic level it is also right, since they are all references to Microsoft technologies and services… and at the same time, you stay reading the last sentence for a while and you realize that the ‘editor’ has had too much or too little something. It is like the ‘disturbing valley’ of robots transferred to the reading of texts.

“It is not known if this next version of Windows will become officially official and if it will be Windows 11 or Windows 20. Microsoft’s Windows catalog is numbered from 11 to 20, so it would be convenient to move it from the Windows 10 catalog and in fact, many of the leak users have called it Windows 11 “.

It’s “officially official” that something is squeaking. Here GPT-3 has lost the opportunity to do some humor and put some reference to “the contracting party of the first part”. Or part 11. Or part 20.

“In any case, Windows 11 will come with a new interface with which it is intended to give a complete renovation to the Microsoft operating system. Although the filtration we were talking about a few days ago has not been maintained, in which a completely renewed with a version of Windows that incorporated a version of Office, the truth is that the new interface of Windows 11, as seen in this image, is much more advanced than the current one and with a more modern aesthetic “.

This paragraph is much better than the previous one, and although it does not get everything it says, references to the new interface are incontestable.

“It is an interface in which elements from OneDrive, for example, or from Bing have been incorporated, and in which the drag and drop buttons have been replaced by a drag and drop system by which you can organize the windows in form of bars. A new system of filters and grouping of the applications has also been incorporated, as well as a new system of files “.

GPT-3 continues to be clear about Microsoft services (Bing, OneDrive …), which contributes to maintain the credibility of the text. It would have been nice if Microsoft had listened to him about the new file system …

… But we appreciate you not hearing about the “bar-shaped windows” thing. What the hell, GPT-3? Microsoft Bars 11?

“The new filter system allows you to classify applications in different categories and search for applications based on the applications that are open. The slide show has been incorporated, which allows you to navigate through the applications on the desktop with the same ease as with the mouse, and new tools have been incorporated for the management of the applications “.

Well, is not bad.

“There is also a new file system, which allows users to add applications to menus and even add applications to scroll bars. In addition, users will be able to choose whether to use a user interface, a desktop interface and a windows interface “.

The file system is a bit repetitive, but at the same time it is indicative that is able to maintain consistency within the text, “remembering” what he said earlier. That said, the thing about adding applications to the scroll bars and differentiating between user interfaces, windows and desktop, it would seem to me something worth seeing.

“As always, it is not known when it will arrive or what version will be officially official, but for now Windows 11 is taking shape and its forecasts seem quite promising.”

It has given him by the one of “officially official”; at this point, I think this AI is doing it on purpose because he is a fan of agent Catarella, of ‘Comisario Montalbano’. For the rest, it planted.

And an important detail, according to the documentation on the GPT-3 website, the data with which they trained this version of GPT-3 only reaches until October 2019, so your ability to write about Windows 11 (released only a few weeks ago, remember) would improve markedly when they update it and can ‘feed’ it with the hundreds of thousands of articles written about it.