We have been using a fake ‘desktop WhatsApp’ for years… which, in addition, consumed RAM as if there were no tomorrow

Yesterday we echoed in Genbeta the launch of the new version of WhatsApp Desktop for Windows 10 and 11. This is not really an update to previous releases of the app of the same name, but rather its code, completely rewritten, is based on that of the WhatsApp Beta applicationwhich many users had already been using for 10 months in trial mode.

The great attraction of this version, as we said, is that it allows use it natively —which is clearly evidenced in a performance improvement—and in that it is capable of working without the need to have the smartphone connected.





You are not native, you are in disguise!

But wait a minute, if we’re talking about the desktop version of WhatsApp, and it’s been around for years, how is it possible that we are only now enjoying a native app experience? Well, I’m glad you asked me that question…

…because until now the heart of ‘WhatsApp Desktop’ was really nothing more than a copy of WhatsApp Web packaged to look and behave as similar as possible to a native application. Is that, making use of the Electron framework, what we opened was nothing more than a modified version of Chromium (the foundation on which browsers like Edge and Google Chrome are built), which in turn ran a Node.js (WhatsApp Web) application.

The new WhatsApp Desktop changes Electron for a UWP (Universal Windows Platform) app

The use of Electron has become popular because it saves companies time and effort software developers: where before they had to create a web application and a different one for each operating system where they wanted to be present, now it is enough to develop only the first one and adjust only the ‘packaging’.

That they are precisely the large software development companies, those with more means to develop multiple applications in parallel, those that resort to solutions as sloppy as this one, is a separate issue. And if it’s hard to call it that, considering the advantages Electron potentially brings, let’s stop and talk about your RAM for a moment.

Mr. Agent, Electron had been stealing resources from me for years and I hadn’t realized

As you well know, today browsers are far from being ‘light’ applications, even if they are only intended to open a single web page… so that its resource consumption is far from being considered ‘efficient’. And the problem was already out of control if, in addition to WhatsApp ‘Desktop’, the user also kept the browser open, or also ‘desktop’ applications (really, based on Electron again) how to slack or spotify.

Because, coming encapsulated thanks to Electron, the consumption it was not the equivalent of opening 4 browser tabs, but rather opening 4 different browsers. A terribly inefficient approach, that our RAM memories (and our batteries) ended up paying for.

Comparing the ‘old’ WhatsApp Desktop and comparing it with WhatsApp Beta —the new WhatsApp Desktop is not yet available in the Windows Store— you can see a substantial difference between the two in terms of RAM consumption. A) Yes, the Electron version was starting above 500 MB and, after a while of use scrolling through conversations and loading attachments, it doesn’t take long for things to get out of control until they exceed 800 MB…



…while the Beta version (on which the new Desktop version is based) consumes just over 100 MB of RAM (a little more, around 200, on its first run). On the other hand, the inefficiency in the use of resources is appreciated far beyond memory consumption: with the version change, cpu consumption (for actions as simple as scrolling through the list of chats) can be reduced from 60% to 20%.