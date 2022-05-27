We have experienced the horror of The Quarry and it is so promising that it can surpass Until Dawn

A group of teenagers, the end of summer camp and a town lost in a gloomy mountain in deep America, where we already know that very strange things happen; That’s the premise of The Quarry, the new narrative horror title from the creators of Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. We have played the first hours and we tell you what you can expect from him.

I’ve always loved Supermassive’s great ability to mix items typical of American series B terror with that particular collective subconscious, as the good old Íker Jiménez would say, that they have for the lands of the new world. In America everything seems possible: an alien invasion of cataclysmic proportions, a banshee wandering through a New England colonial mansion, an ancient curse of an indigenous tribe, whose souls cannot rest in peace due to some affront of foreign capitalism, or even a cult move cosmic scenes lost in the middle of a desert… And that’s if we stay in the north, because in Latin America, home of our brothers, things get complicated; la Llorona, el Día de los Muertos, la Sayona and el Familiar have an incredible legendary background and little by little they are being given the cultural relevance they deserve. In general, in America the mysterious is removed from the everyday and everything works, basically, because the entire continent is like a open bar for the imaginationwonder and fear.

Of course, the British studio is not the first to make this type of combination of slasher horror and popular legends, but it does seem to me to be one of the more successful in the field of video games; not in vain we already saw something of the style in Until Dawn, with that group of young people who try to survive supernatural creatures and murderers during a night of misfortune, or with any of the titles that make up the horror anthology of The Dark Pictures, no matter how much the setting and the background myths change relatively frequently. The first hours of The Quarry have transmitted the same to me, but with the intention of going a little further, something that I also noticed in House of Ashes; It’s not much, but I feel that they are tuning more and more the shot with the dialogues and with an elaboration of believable, distinctive characters. Is it enough for the new Supermassive to be outstanding? It’s still too early to make a final verdict, but then I’ll tell you everything I know so you can see how promising it is.

A nightmarish summer in Hacket’s Quarry

I don’t want to delve too deeply into issues of the story, since as it is an eminently narrative (after all, it’s an interactive adventure) any spoiled surprise is a disaster; however, I can tell you in advance that everything moves in areas that we have already seen a little. Nine monitors from a summer camp hurry up the last day of vacation doing, in essence, what all the american teenagers according to Hollywood: talk nonsense, have the right emotional intelligence and think only about parties, alcohol and other spicy issues. Soon, as is logical, night falls and very shady moves begin to happen; that if a suspicious look here, a character who suddenly leaves for no reason there, etc., until things get completely complicated and the young people are forced to fight for their survivallost somewhere in the gloomy American woods.

The dialogues promise to be more authentic, more coherent.It is, therefore, a story that revolves around certain events, but there is also a good gap for the character development, something that we have already seen in previous works of the firm. Luckily, and as I was saying before, it seems to me that the dialogues promise much more; they are more authentic, more coherent… More typical of a functional human being. Each member of the group has their own intentions, their fears and their idea of ​​how we should act at all times, a circumstance that helps generate a tension that suits you very well to the adventure. Of course, I have to warn you that I have also found the occasional somewhat bizarre scene, in which I could almost hear the great Goyo Jiménez shouting “You are the leader, Mike, you must decide!”, or “Bobby, Are you? Bobby, this is no time for jokes!” so let’s just leave it at that. parodic factor series B has been substantially reduced, for the good of all those present.

Let’s go with a more morbid topic: what is the danger that will lie in wait for you in The Quarry? Good question, but I prefer to answer carefully so as not to spoil anything. Let’s leave it at that, as usual, there is a supernatural danger, some monsters, so that we understand each other, and there is also a human danger. From what I have seen, in The Quarry this duality is better worked than I expected, although we will have to wait to see how all the pieces come together to determine if the script is much better or if it only seems so.

You can expect good doses of macabre deaths, of dire destiniesIn general, the inhabitants of the area promise to be quite rare, there is some character that has been totally unpredictable for me, and you can expect a good dose of macabre deaths, of disastrous destinies, if you are wrong with your decisions. These include concrete actions, such as being able to choose between two options on the screen, but there are also more intangible, more subtle elements, such as going one way instead of another, or doing nothing, which can also lead to a small branch of history. That is perhaps the most satisfying feature of the narrative horror genre, and in The Quarry it is very present throughout.

On the other hand, some parts are even more interactive than what we are used to seeing in the genre, despite the fact that I have the impression that they still have a lot of progress to make in that regard. This implies that there is greater freedom when it comes to going through the scenarios, at least in the part that I have been able to test; It is also noteworthy that in The Quarry the changes between the different characters are more natural, faster, something that helps maintain the pace of events high enough to keep you glued to the screen, waiting to see what the hell happens with that chapter-closing cliffhanger. There’s also a bit of exploration when it comes to getting certain collectibles, which generally provide clues about the future of the characters. Like the totems from Until Dawn, wow.

In playable matters, I do have to say that it is still necessary to “study” in depth the real scope of the mechanical implications of The Quarry, since I have noticed it a tad conservative and short of new ideas; beyond the movie mode, which allows you to experience the story without any type of interaction, or the possibility of enjoying the title with up to seven friends (online) and making decisions based on the vote, aspects that they already had in greater or lesser measure his predecessorsI don’t know if the studio has any different plans for the future. It’s not that the Supermassive formula needs a specially worked gameplay, because its benefits go in other ways, but I’m worried that time could take its toll, like Telltale before the debacle. You have to experiment a little more and at the moment I don’t know if The Quarry has enough news as to conquer the indecisive player.

I don’t know if there is enough news to conquer the undecided playerIn the audiovisual part, I confess that The Quarry has left me a very good impression. The faces and facial expressions are getting better and better in the studio, the lights are at a very good level, and the night is dark enough to say enough. In fact, I would tell you that perhaps they have gone a little too far with the range of colors in the game, since sometimes it is very difficult see something if there is minimal ambient light in your bedroom or living room. In terms of soundtrack and sound effects there are nivelazoand in terms of guest actors too: David Arquette (Scream), Ariel Winter (Alex in Modern Family), Siobhan Williams (Forsaken), Ted Raimi (brother of filmmaker Sam Raimi, appears in Evil Dead), Ethan Suplee (American History X) and Lin Shaye, among others, voice, face, and motion capture some of the main characters.

Also has Dubbing to Spanish, although it has not finished convincing me. In essence, the set looks great and the story, as typical as it may be, quickly grabbed me and left me with I really want to know more; It may not be the revolutionary title that the subgenre needs, but it does seem to be very, very finely tuned. It comes out next June 10, so if you like horror it’s worth keeping track of it.