We have many doubts with Sonic Frontiers, and this mysterious character adds one more to the list

The community has quite a handful of questions around Sonic Frontiers: what exactly will the Cyber ​​Space featured in the Nintendo Direct Mini look like? What will the story be about? Will the new format thought up by Sonic Team work? The doubts do not stop accumulating, and it seems that SEGA wants to continue maintaining the mystery with a New Character which has already managed to arouse our curiosity.

Source: Nintendo Life

We talk about Sage, a mysterious girl who, according to a SEGA statement sent to Nintendo Life, will try to warn us of all the dangers in the Starfall Islands and urge us to leave the place. However, Sonic will surprise his enemies with abilities like Cyloop which, according to SEGA, is “a band of light that reflects Sonic’s footprints”, something that will serve us both to attack opponents and to discover secrets of the territory.

Beyond this, SEGA has also taken the opportunity to give us more details of the enemies, which we have already seen in the Sonic Frontiers gameplays. In addition to this, the editor also lets us take a look at the skills of the first bosseswhich have also had a certain role in recent video demonstrations.

Ninja He is one of the bosses that have starred in part of the latest Sonic Frontiers gameplays. He is noted for his speed and the use of his own shadows, but is also able to block the hedgehog’s attacks. Tower As its name indicates, this boss is a tower made up of various parts. SEGA already tells us about his weak point, which is located in the highest part of his head. Asura This boss has already been dropped in some of the Sonic Frontiers gameplays, where he has appeared as a gigantic enemy that we will have to defeat by climbing and avoiding his attacks. Soldier “This enemy spawns in groups and attacks with two-handed stabbing motions.” Cyclone “A floating enemy that deals damage with attacks that appear as electrical tornadoes” Shell “An enemy protected by a hard shell that attacks from a distance with a boomerang-type move. Sonic’s attacks can’t penetrate the hard shell, but other methods like Cyloop can catch this enemy off guard.” Banger “A wheel-shaped enemy that runs towards Sonic as soon as it is detected and, if provoked, attacks with high speeds” Bubble “An enemy made up of a group of spheres that attacks Sonic with electricity.”

Sonic Frontiers’ biggest doubt revolves around its open world, Well, the first gameplay did not finish convincing a community that has already been asking for the delay of the title on social networks. We have also joined this conversation with a reflection in which we wonder if Sonic Team was ready to take this important step.

