we have played dolmen and if you like soulslike you should follow closely

That Dark Souls is one of the modern video games that has most influenced the entire industry is something that cannot be argued. Since its release in 2009, it has become an inherent part of today’s video game, bringing with it a tsunami of influence that has permeated a multitude of titles. Dolmen is one of them, but not limited to imitateRather, it seeks to put its own identity on the table and build on the basic elements of the From Software game.

When it comes to starting Dolmen, the influences are very clear. Both the camera, the button system and many idiosyncrasies of the game scream “Dark Souls” loudly. If you are an ARPG veteran, you will feel at home in the beginning and the tutorial may be a mere formality for you. But little by little the differences will begin to appear, both the good and the bad.

Of course, first of all I would like to point out something very important. This video game is still in development. Here are my impressions of an unfinished version of the title and, although I think it has a few aspects to polish, I do not consider them to be insurmountable elements for the final release in 2022.

Looking for the foundations of the genre

If there are two things that could be considered the pillars of Dark Souls’ identity, they are its way of telling the story and an almost pinpoint obsession with spinning animations well and making the combat feel well telegraphed and fluid, as if it were a dance. will try. The first of these aspects is something that depends a lot on personal taste, some people prefer a more linear narrative (like that of The Surge), while others are fond of the way that From does things. Combat, on the other hand, Mark the difference between a successful attempt and another not so much, and this is where Dolmen begins to notice the seams.

It is difficult, but not because of its difficulty in itself, but because measuring risks and rewards becomes an almost opaque task.

It may seem that the animations in Souls are sometimes a bit exaggerated, but this has a function: prepare the player for what comes next and get him ready to make a small bet “If the enemy animation lasts X and mine Y, can I attack and get out of this one?”. Besides that, telegraphing allows you to give your encounters rhythm, something essential in an action RPG with the foundations of a Souls. That is where we have the first problem with Dolmen: their movements sometimes feel imprecise or gratuitous, their combinations disjointed and their encounters not very “danceable”.

If I focus only on talking about how to take down enemies using melee weapons and all that goes with it (dodge, block, hit, read, etc.), I find that Dolmen feels crude. Lack of rhythm, finesse and fluency, and this has a huge and fatal consequence: it is difficult, but not because of its difficulty in itself, but because measuring risks and rewards becomes an almost opaque task.





Looking for an identity of my own

Luckily, not everything is melee milks, and this is one of the aspects of Dolmen that may be the key to redeem it playable. There is a lot of play here with altered states which, while they can also be caused to melee, will be an essential part of initiating ranged combat. The synergy between this and the energy modes, which endow short-range weapons with those same capabilities, will allow you to create strategies to stop being at a disadvantage in the face of the dangers of this world. Of course, this is something that I consider essential to maintain, you cans shows an original vision and indications that the Massive Work Studio team knows what you want for your game.

On the other hand, this is not the only thing that differentiates the game from its main inspiration. If we put confrontations aside, we also find ourselves with a crafting system when it comes to getting new equipment. The ingredients for the recipes will be found on the map and killing enemies, but they are one of the things that we will lose when we die. This means that in Dolmen we have to consider much more the fact of moving forward or going back to our base than in other similar games. Dying will no longer only make you unable to level up, but can delay equipment upgrades considerably. Once you return to your checkpoint, you will be able to deposit your objects in your ship so as not to lose them to die, but the price to pay will be to reset the position of all the monsters.

It is true that at first it seemed like something that was not enough (personally, I have a certain aversion to some overused systems in the industry, such as crafting or skill trees), I think a title in which so much is at stake every time you move forward From room to room you can benefit from this system and especially from the way it is assembled.





It opts for a way of telling what happens much more classic.

But the differences are not only in the mechanical and systematic aspect of the work. As I anticipated before, his narrative, despite being somewhat diffuse, is somewhat more focused than that of Miyazaki’s games. There are no big video scenes like in Uncharted, nor book shipments like in Skyrim, but the story will be told in a slightly more direct way. Having a voice that speaks to us (which reminded me a lot of Shodan, from System Shock) and texts to examine for more context, the typical narrative of descriptions and environments is largely abandoned and a way of telling what happens a lot is chosen. more classic. This is not inherently bad, sure, just different, and it may be more effective than trying to copy the narrative fuzzy and getting it wrong.

As a last point, I have to say that currently the video game is not as stable as I would like. The performance is doing quite well (maximum graphics and 60 FPS playing at 1080p with a GTX 1070) and I find that visually it is attractive (especially on an artistic level, more than graphic), but I have come across several instances where my game has been corrupted, which has led to endless loading screens and having to start over from scratch. I have no doubt that its creators will fix this before its official release, but I also don’t think it can just not mention it.

A journey yet to go

All in all, Dolmen is a bit of a roller coaster right now. Although it is true that I have criticism of him and I think he has a long way to go, promises and your own ideas have the potential to turn it into something more than one of those “Soulslike” that never found themselves. The game still does not have a definitive date for 2022, and the truth is that I want to see what the final product will be like, as there are solid foundations, but also a lot to polish.