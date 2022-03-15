We have played GhostWire Tokyo on PS5 and it may be the great cover of 2022

GhostWire Tokyo arrives on PS5 and PC this spring as the new thing from Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami’s studio, and at 3DJuegos we have already been able to play its first bars on PlayStation 5. A horror game that is not horror, a game of open world that is not open world. A walking contrast in the current Triple A landscape that manages to rise with a unique and bright personality. We liked? Yes, a lot, and now we tell you why.

GhostWire Tokyo is a weird game. It is atypical, unique, strange… it is, in short, something different from what you have played before. And what do you want me to tell you: that a great Triple A production from a top studio is capable of producing those sensations is something wonderful, it shows that, if there is a lack of originality in the genre of open world beyond certain exceptions, it is due to lack of desire. But I’m not going to beat around the bush too much, the ghosts escape me.

From the hands of Tango Gameworks and Bethesda comes GhostWire Tokyo, an exclusive console adventure for PlayStation 5 – announced before the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft – which will also debut on PC on March 25, 2022. And it is a very exciting game. different from what Shinji Mikami’s studio has done before… but very familiar at the same time. First of all: it’s not a horror game, although the design of the enemies and some scenarios could make for a terrifying game if given a different overall tone. This was already commented by fellow Alejandro Pascual in the latest preview of GhostWire Tokyo, but it never hurts to remember it for those who did not follow the track of the title. If not a horror game, what exactly is GhostWire Tokyo? Is it an open world adventure? Is it a supernatural shooter? Is it an action RPG with powers? Is it a walking simulator about petting dogs?

It’s all of those things, yes, but none in the traditional way. Or at least, does not fully conform to the “templates” that we know for these genera. The five hours I’ve been able to play GhostWire Tokyo on my PS5 have left me with that feeling, enough to complete chapters 1 and 2 of the adventure and start soaking up everything the city has to offer. And it’s five hours because that’s how I wanted it to be, given that I’ve taken my good time to explore, complete secondary missions, look for objects and stop every so often to take photos of the streets of Shibuya, because the city looks so good that it is impossible not to stop to admire it…. I go out on a limb again, it’s these damn yokais, who won’t leave me alone.

Grab me these yokais!

GhostWire Tokyo begins on any given night when suddenly a ghostly mist engulfs central Tokyo and all the people of Shibuya disappear. Well, not all: Akito is a 22-year-old who survives thanks to the spirit of a paranormal investigator, known as KK, who borrows his body to face the ghosts – “visitors” – that walk the streets and discover what is what has happened. This leading couple makes the streets of Tokyo never feel lonely, even though everyone has disappeared. They always have something to say about everything that’s going on, whether it’s a group of visitors who just attacked you or Akito’s favorite brand of ramen when you walk past a store. And thanks to the powers of KK, you can talk to dogs and cats that linger in the city – yes, you can pet them too. Two chapters give little of themselves to assess an entire narrative, but for now, it seems to me that the dynamic between the two protagonists of the game is one of the strengths of GhostWire Tokyo for you to enter its universe.

And the other is the level of detail that Tokyo has, which is sick. From the most iconic places in Shibuya to the most remote areas, the streets and settings of GhostWire Tokyo are so detailed that it rivals sagas like Yakuza… or even surpasses them. I’m talking about entering the Tokyo subway and seeing that every machine and even the ticket purchase screens have been recreated. or of get lost in the alleys and listen to different music that sounds from each of the bars. Or to find small environmental narratives at every step: as the whole world has suddenly “evaporated”, their clothes and belongings are thrown all over Tokyo, something that leaves very curious prints if you are observant. If you have visited Tokyo ever, and more specifically Shibuya, going to freak out at every step you take.

As you can deduce: yes, GhostWire Tokyo is a game of open world first person and it gives you much more freedom to explore than you imagined. You can walk any street in Shibuya, there are flying yokais that you hook onto to reach the roofs of buildings, Akito can climb curbs and glide for a few seconds in the air to go from one roof to another… It is a verticality that I did not expect at all and to which it is used during missions and exploration, which is not only for decoration. Now, not all of Shibuya is open to explore right out of the box. The same fog that has made everyone disappear occupies entire areas of the map, and it damages you when you enter it. For clear the mist and unlock new areas of the map, first you must purify the torii gate of each neighborhood.

The streets and settings of GhostWire Tokyo are so detailed that it rivals sagas like YakuzaThis is probably the most traditional open world mechanic you’ll find in GhostWire Tokyo, as they’re still “atalayas“, although its function is more that of being a checkpoint for your progress. In fact, I like that not all the torii gates are accessible from the beginning, tied to your progress in the adventure: the GhostWire Tokyo map is truly immense for the density it offers, and having to unlock it area by area helps keep me from feeling overwhelmed all at once. Because there are enough secondary missions and collectibles to spend dozens of hours on the game without advancing anything in the story, if you wish.

As well as detail, throughout the city you can find clusters of spirits of missing persons from Shibuya, which you deliver to phone booths in the city in exchange for money and experience. Beyond the level of detail that the game has – the number of spirits to save is the number of people missing, so as not to break the immersion – this reminds me of the Crackdown saga and its way of filling the scenarios with orbs to encourage exploration . There are spirits on the rooftops, in the alleys, in the sewers, in the houses… Come on, there are plenty of reasons to get lost in Shibuya and explore every nook and cranny.

Magnificent night for an exorcism

If I focus so much on talking about the world of GhostWire Tokyo, it is because, honestly, it has impressed me despite dragging a certain “fatigue” with open worlds, this on a personal level. But I don’t want to end my impressions of GhostWire Tokyo without talking about what will be the other great unknown for many of you: the battles. Akito has a series of supernatural powers to deal with visitors. The main one is called ethereal tissue, which allows elemental “spells” to be cast from the hands like someone simulating a gun with their fingers. For example, the spells of wind are weak and allow you to hit enemies at a certain distance, while the spell of Water Fires a wide, short-range wave to hit multiple ghosts at once, like a shotgun. the spells of fire they pierce enemy umbrellas and do a lot of damage, but their ammo is scarce, and to hit at long range you have a special bow capable of injuring spirits.

There’s also talismans which you can throw to paralyze enemies or create a bush out of thin air and hide vision, for example. And you can execute dying enemies by extracting their core, which restores a tiny amount of health and gives you ammo. Of course, there are mechanics of secrecy, although very simple: walk crouched to keep quiet and execute unsuspecting enemies from behind. All these things could be translated to more “everyday” elements of other games: you change spells for firearms, talismans for traps, and that’s it. But what makes the fighting in GhostWire Tokyo truly interesting is the enemies per se.

Suited clerks covering themselves with an umbrella, jaded receptionists throwing bullet hell-like floating orbs, flying ghosts shooting you from a distance, headless students attacking you with somersaults, demonic women with giant pruning shears, furious office workers with machetes … I have appreciated a wide variety of enemies in just two chapters of the adventure, and they all have very different strategies that force you to think carefully about how to act. Especially since Akito is not an action superhero: your movements are slow and you don’t have a dash or an evasion to avoid the blows, at most you can cover yourself with your arms. In other words, or you control the distances or you can see yourself in trouble. You do have a defensive move, a shield that you put out by bringing your arms together, but unless you do a perfect parry, you will still take damage from attacks.

The new Tango Gameworks manages to acquire its own personality very soonPlaying on normal difficulty I haven’t had too many problems with GhostWire Tokyo. You can heal yourself at any time with the food and drink you carry in your backpack, and environmental objects you destroy give you ammo. But of course, I’ve only played the beginning of the adventure, so it’s early to judge if it’s an appropriate challenge. Even so, I have been very surprised with the enemy AI. They know how to coordinate well with each other, switch strategies depending on whether you’re fighting from afar or up close, or jump at you if they see you trying to core one of them to hit you while you’re busy and save their partner. I just hope that the variety of enemies of the game does not end in what I have seen so far, because each new visitor I meet is more impressive than the previous one and I know that in Tango there are plenty of creativity.

A few last notes before finishing. First, GhostWire Tokyo on PS5 looks amazing. In fact, the ray tracing of its quality mode It’s so spectacular that if I didn’t dislike playing at 30 FPS in a first person game, I’d have serious doubts about choosing this mode or the performance mode. Second, the audio 3D: If you have a Pulse headset on PS5, or surround headset on PC, you are going to be truly impressed as soon as you walk the streets of Tokyo or enter any building. Lastly, the DualSense. I wouldn’t say GhostWire Tokyo is the game that makes the best use of it, but its vibration allows you to feel everything from the rain to the spells you cast. And also, Tango being Tango, they give a very curious use to the DualSense PS5 controller to help immersion: at times you will notice that the controller begins to vibrate very slightly and rhythmically when you enter a dangerous building or there are enemies around. the area, as if it were a heartbeat or your hair standing on end, and how focused you are you don’t realize until you stop to think about it.

Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect from GhostWire Tokyo before I started it, and now my only fear is if it will be able to keep up. its freshness and its ability to surprise from beginning to end. Five hours seems too little to fully appreciate what this game offers, but my first impressions at the controls could not be more positive. It’s rare that a game that tries to be so many things at once doesn’t stay in no man’s land, and whether or not you like GhostWire Tokyo will largely depend on how much the setting appeals to you. But what’s new from Tango Gameworks manages to acquire a personality of its own very quicklyand if it manages to maintain the level of its first bars, I dare to affirm that it will be the great cover of a first quarter full of bombings.