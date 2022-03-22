We have played LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the best LEGO game?

It is often said that when something works, it is better not to touch it, but TT Games has seen in that statement a challenge. Hand in hand with the Star Wars saga, it has wanted to rethink its playable formula, almost unchanged in years!, adding a good number of interesting novelties to a LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that I think will surprise many players.

I think the first thing to say is that what TT Games has done with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga it is worth noting. And it is that this British study has made an effort to improve a game approach that it was already working great within the universe of LEGO titles. The change comes mainly from scale everything up and for further immersing the fan into their game. To the difficulties of that goal are added a series of important problems throughout the development of the game, which have led to delays in its launch and a significant effort for the team. But after this brief first contact with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga they seem completely outdated to me. With merit and honors.

Going into the game in detail, we find a title that translates to shiny plastic cubes the 9 main films of the Star Wars Saga, which form the so-called ‘Skywalker Saga’. For those who have not tried any of the LEGO adaptations, the purpose of the game is to advance through the different levels while solving all kinds of puzzles using the different abilities of each of the characters that we can choose from. Obviously, and after several dozen releases, the base of the game has evolved little by little until it reaches this LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, where we can pilot emblematic ships from the series or make a tauntaun dance. Oh yeah, I forgot: the secret ingredient that makes LEGO go with anything is the sense of humor.

What’s new in LEGO Star Wars

TT Games has allowed us to test the game for almost an hourand throughout that game the most persistent feeling was that of feeling continuously assaulted by things to do. Some levels, for a mere matter of design, were somewhat “corridors”, such as the tour of Princess Leia’s ship with which Episode IV begins. By “corridor” I just mean that our job is to get from point ‘A’ to ‘B’. But players will discover that there are several alternative routes and a good number of secrets to discover in that simple journey. But compared to other scenarios, like the ones I was able to see on Tatooine, they are made somewhat simple. And it is that Mos Eisley, for example, is not only a place full of evil and vileness, it is also full of side quests.

They are not particularly complex: either they are based on our skill with the buttons, or on our ingenuity to solve a puzzle. But there are so many non-player characters that we find on stage asking for our help with something, that one can feel overwhelmed.

The intention of the developers is to ensure that the player always has something to do. There will be times when we want to advance in the “movie” story, and others when we just want to play a short game and enjoy a couple of mini-games. Parallel to the enormous number of things to do goes the overwhelming amount of content to unlock, something designed especially for fans and completists. The collectibles range from the most emblematic ships of the saga to a huge number of characters taken from the nine films. And if anyone was wondering, yes, we can play turned into a rancor. I say that someone would ask him… In any case, and in case someone thought it was not enough, the studio is already working on expanding the list of characters and ships with new content.

More intense action in LEGO games

There are so many NPCs calling for help that it’s overwhelming.The gameplay is another aspect that has been almost completely redesigned compared to other LEGO titles. From the positioning of the camera, to focus more on conventional third-person action, to the fighting. TTGames has implemented a curious combo system which forces players to modify their attack strategies, as enemies will be able to learn our button combinations preferred if we use them too many times and block our attacks. A very basic “counter” system has also been added that adds a touch more diversity to combat. One-on-one combat reaches its peak in lightsaber duels. While we didn’t get to play any of them, we did get to see them in action and they look like a ton of fun.

In this section, it only remains to highlight the different levels at which we can drive spaceships, both replicating some of the key cosmic battles from the movies and carrying out different secondary missions on the orbit of the different planets that the game recreates. By the way, there are a considerable number of them, each with a different setting and faithful to its cinematographic counterpart, from the frozen Hoth of The Empire Strikes Back to Ajan Kloss of The Rise of Skywalker.

Technically the game complies with everything you could ask for in a LEGO title. The realism of its graphics goes through the textures and the lighting of the scenarios, and basically, making us understand that all the elements that surround us are made of plastic. Note, for example, the amount of moving elements on the screen during the most hectic moments, and check at launch to what extent it will slow down the action on the most modest teams and platforms. It is curious that TTGames has taken the trouble to recreate details such as the different textures of the paint, the LEGO brand in relief on the injected plastic, or the fact that the environment affects the appearance of our characters, for example by making that the dolls get stained with dust if we go through a desert or with snow if it is a frozen wasteland.

Your offer of fun will be enjoyable for everyoneFinally I have to highlight the strange relationship that this game, like its predecessors, have with Star Wars fans. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga aims to reach the widest range of players possible. Although its focus may be on a more childish audience, its entertainment offer will be enjoyable for everyone. Well, except for those Star Wars fans who don’t find it funny to see stormtroopers take a shower with their helmets on, a Mon Calamari eat a three-scoop strawberry ice cream or that the dialogues, although faithful, are not be word for word the same as the movies.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga promises so many hours of galactic fun that it personally makes me nervous. And it is that I think about all the characters that I am going to want to unlock, and the amount of hours that that can suppose, that overwhelms me. But I happy and smiling overwhelm.