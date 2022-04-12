We have played Nintendo Switch Sports and these are the keys to the return of one of the most successful games

When Wii Sports was released in 2006, it was a revolution. Now, in 2022, Nintendo Switch Sports takes over and allows us to relive the same feeling with much more precise control and more polished mechanics that give us frenzy and realism to the action. A delivery adapted to current times, easy and simple to play. We have already played it and these are our impressions.

I’ve always been a fan of games Sports Nintendo, both Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resorts. It was a fun way to play sports such as tennis, surfing, boxing or golf in company through the control of the console with our own movements. That, at that time, was quite a revolution. Due to its success, all kinds of games that made use of the same premise such as Just Dance among others would not take long to arrive. And although we currently have Ring Fit Adventure to play sports on the same platform, I wouldn’t lie if I told you that I was already beginning to miss a new installment. Now at last, I have been able to test it with very positive sensations. Nintendo Switch Sports does not disappoint and takes the saga to a new level that is much more detailed, more precise and more fun.

First of all, it stands out for having a great personalization section in which we can create our own avatar by being able to put the face of the Mii that we want or by selecting the large number of options that are available. Personally, I liked the modern style that they have adopted for the characters, seeing a clear intention to reach today’s audience. I also found it interesting that these characters now have voices entirely in Spanish. Thus, once we have our athlete done, it is time for the activity.

Nintendo Switch Sports features 6 sports base: football, badminton, tennis, bowling, chambara and volleyball. It is true that after the launch it will receive two updates that will add new features for free, but for now I have to stick to those that I have been able to test. The six have surprised me for good. Each of them has a series of its own elements that stimulate the player and encourage his desire to win.

Nintendo Switch Sports

volleyball is a sport that is characterized by being precise, by having to follow the timing to make a good play. Badminton, which is one of the novelties of this installment and one of my favorites, is totally frenetic while we shake our controller as if it were the racket. The cakes, a classic of the saga, are now more fun than ever, being able to play up to 4 players at the same time so you don’t have to wait. The chambara it demands precision, strategy. Here it is no use pounding the controller everywhere and that’s it. We have to learn the movements, the guards and the counter attacks if we want to knock the opponent off the court.

The tennis shines like always She is one of the stars of the saga and remains at the same level, or even higher, with clock precision being able to play in teams. And finally, we come to soccer, which is still a mix between Rocket League and the Fall Guys minigame, making our character have to run along the track after a giant ball to score a goal. I have left this sport for the last, since, of all, it has been the one that has least convinced me, being the one that I have felt the least immersive. However, this has a solution, since it is planned to use the leg strap to start shooting. In fact, one aspect that I have really loved is the shots on goal, recalling my past as a soccer player, since it precisely does use this tape, being able to use my legs to hit.

It has its own elements that stimulate the player and encourage his desire to winAfter trying all of these sports, not only did I end up rolling my tongue out with exhaustion, but overall I was totally blown away by the good use of the Switch controller. The movement has been recalibrated so that we have to do the movements as it should, something that I could already perceive in Just Dance by the way. In this installment it will be useless to make a fuss in the air. We have to execute the movements as if we did them in real life. If we serve in tennis, we are going to have to recreate the serve, if not, we can be with the ball in hand until we get it right. The same thing happens in bowling: the shot depends largely on our correct movement.

This aspect not only provides realism but also forces the player to be technical, as mastery of a sport requires. However, do not think that you will find a lot of rules to follow. The game is quite free and encourages fun above all, but in case of doubt, you have an explanatory tutorial.

Nintendo Switch Sports, better in company

And speaking of fun, I think the core of the game lies once again in the ability to play togethereither with family or friends. The situations, the laughs and the fights that occur with other people are the basis of the experience. Some of these sports are more suitable for playing in teams of two, one on one or even 4 on 4 depending on which one. I have been able to enjoy it in company and I can assure you that it was a very fun experience. But, if you wonder what happens when we play alone, the truth is that there is no problem either. As was already being done with some Nintendo games that encourage competition, we are going to find the possibility of To play online or even to participate at a global level with our competitions being our rival, the whole world. In this way, we will always have the necessary doses of motivation to want to continue playing and climb positions in the ranking.

Few “buts” I have found in this issue, rather what I have are petitions. In the absence of the two future updates, I have missed the presence of boxing. I think that with how precise the controls are today, players are going to have the need to try more sports that we already know from other sagas. This is positive, since it means that there is good work behind it. If you had a good time at the time of the Wii, you are going to find a leap in quality in this installment.

A technical level, the company’s effort to bring back the saga in the best possible conditions is perceptible. Not only is it detailed at the texture level, but the settings have also been recreated to be as welcoming as possible. The game invites you to be in it and tries not to cause repetition with several fields per sport, changes in music, different animations (some of them very funny), or free movements of the avatar itself such as throwing yourself on the ground and celebrating a goal on your knees . The feeling that the player perceives at the end is that of finding himself before a game that is as polished as possible and well cared for in all its sections. The humor it is also present at all times adopting a familiar tone. It is through the animations, the effort faces, the wrong movements, the phase changes or the sounds themselves.

I have missed the presence of boxingWith all this that I have told you, now all that remains is to wait for the April 29 to be able to enjoy the complete title, being a surprise for me. I didn’t think I was going to enjoy it so much, and yet the experience was cut short. I am already looking forward to resuming those bowling games from my living room, feeling that I am closer to the saga than ever. Also, for those of you who have a family, the entertainment provided by this game is very suitable for all ages. In fact, so much thought has been given to it, that a security system has even been created so that no controller flies off, and the fact is that the game places a lot of emphasis all the time on having the strap tied to the wrist so that no TV suffers from the way. Finally, it goes without saying that I have been delighted with the progress that I have been able to enjoy, feeling that Nintendo has managed to rescue an iconic saga with great success.