We have played Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and it is pure Borderlands but with more madness, fantasy and magic

Borderlands is back with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands! I was able to play it in advance in a demo on PC to tell you some details before its final analysis. Does it seem like a worthy successor to Borderlands 3? What can you expect from adventures in the wonderful lands of Tiny Tina?

The video game industry has a huge selection of shooters, one of the most popular genres with titles like the successful Call of Duty Warzone, the controversial Battlefield 2042, DOOM, Overwatch, Destiny 2… There are all kinds of them and for for all tastes. This has the result that stand out from the rest of the games is a difficult task. The Borderlands franchise has always succeeded in spades. So unique that in its day it surprised with the DLC “Tiny Tina Raids the Dragon’s Dungeon: A Unique Adventure” for Borderlands 2, which emulated the theme of role-playing games, but keeping all the hilarious action of Borderlands. And now its creators, Gearbox Softwarereturn to the fray with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a new installment that maintains all the essence of Borderlands 3, but with some changes that have conquered me.

This first contact with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has allowed me to explore one of its many maps, complete main and secondary missions, test a good number of weapons from its arsenal and new habilitiesand finally delight in your frenetic action and hilarious dialogue during the roughly three hours it took me to complete this demo. A good appetizer in the face of what awaits us in just a few weeks, when the final version of the video game goes on sale. But, what can we expect from this title starring Tina Chiquitina? I already anticipate that the new Gearbox hides more than what appears at first glance.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is Borderlands in its purest form

If you’re a fan of Borderlands and you don’t know what to expect from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for having a different title (something that confuses many), I tell you that you can rest easy. This frenetic action game features the same art style as the rest of the Borderlands saga, although obviously with graphic and performance improvements. The only negative of the demo in this sense were a couple of screen freezes of several secondswhich I hope will be resolved in the final version of the game.

Its managers are well aware of what makes Borderlands so greatThe most striking change in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from Borderlands is its setting. The franchise has always been located in places that mix the futuristic with the post-apocalyptic. Now the wonderful world of Tiny Tina has a setting reminiscent of Dungeons and Dragons or even Skyrim, for example. It may seem strange, but fighting dragons and goblins with a retro-futuristic crossbow in a Norse-style map brings back memories of my Dovahkiin days.

Castles, magic, RPG dice, fantasy creatures like dragons… The contrast with Borderlands can be very extreme, but I haven’t felt it that way. Its managers are well aware of what makes Borderlands so great: Rampant action, deadly creative weapons, and a badass/naughty style that makes you laugh out loud while killing things. An image that from the outside is truly worrying. And all of this continues in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands!

Addictive gunfights and very naughty dialogues

The riotous action and the funny dialogues (and with a lot of satire in the background) is the essence of Borderlands and is still very present in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The constant search for new equipment and improvements (the classic looting) remains the predominant way to progress the character. If we focus on the shootingsbets on being conservative and feels as good as in previous Borderlands.

There are new weapons and classes adapted to the setting: technology is replaced by magic. Some weapons have enchantments and runes to give them fire, ice, and lightning powers, for example. There are also vintage retro-futuristic weapons like spring-loaded crossbows and less futuristic ones like swords and melee axes. All this with the animations that we already knew and some new ones to cock, reload and draw weapons.

On the other hand, mobility has improved when turning and climbing structures, and the jump feels less stiff. Despite these improvements, many structures do not have the option to be climbed even though it is clear that our character could reach them. In general, based on what was seen in these first hours of the game, the action of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands feels very familiar to Borderlands.

It has left me with a spectacular sensation, very good vibrationsThe gameplay of the franchise is addictive, but its badass style is what makes you fall in love. Borderlands stories tend to border on the absurd and their dialogues are along the lines: sarcasm, satire, references to popular culture… Without going any further, the demo features a conversation that criticizes people who talk about politics, but then “don’t lift a finger”. It also parodies a revolution of goblin workers against their employer. All this while going from gunfight to gunfight with your character missing the enemies he kills.

In conclusion: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has left me feeling spectacular, very good vibes. I’m a big fan of Borderlands and I didn’t know what to expect from this new installment. It’s early to give a verdict, but this demo has planted the seeds of illusion. I want more!