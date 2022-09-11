We have seen Assassin’s Creed Mirage and it is more than just a return to the origins of AC

It was an open secret, but now it’s between us. The most repeated phrase in recent weeks, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a return to origins” is a reality and we finally know the first details about the Ubisoft video game. We saw it in advance a few days ago and we have a lot to tell you.

We had been a few years without new games in the saga in sight, since the launch in 2020 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the wait will end in 2023 with the premiere of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft has had no luck with leaks for a long time, especially with this franchise, and his new adventure has been no exception. In recent weeks, many things about the game have been revealed in advance (some real and some false), but at this moment we can already speak with knowledge of the cause because we were able to see the game a few days ago, talk to its developers and soak up of the Mirage experience. And we have a lot to tell.

It is true that there are elements that are reminiscent of the first part, but it is also true that the saga wants to explore several directions at the same time. With some games continuing the send RPG that they opened with Assassin’s Creed Origins, and with this new game betting on being more like the first volume… And we are not only talking about the most obvious, the aesthetic, but also in its spirit. It is a game that exudes action and adventures of the old school on all four sides: video games of those that are no longer made.

We have seen the video game, we have spoken with its developers and we have all the trailers. The most complete information about the 2023 Assassin’s Creed at your fingertips.

An Assassin’s Creed story

Set in the city of Baghdad in the year 861, everything in Mirage revolves around the figure of Basim, its protagonist, its narrative and the historical context. “We are going to bet everything on our passion for history,” acknowledged Marc-Alexis Coté, one of the producers of the Assassin’s Creed saga during the presentation of the game. “And at the same time, we are going to bravely explore our past.” In the French company they believe that history can be the most powerful form of entertainment and that, at the same time, they can help us better understand the world in which we currently live. Theory that may sound like a set phrase, actually it is, but I think that over time it has always proven to be correct.

The idea of ​​the French is to continue counting great stories full of epic, so in this sense the fans can rest easy. Why is all this important? Because it is the letter of introduction and the fuel that powers the new video games of the series that are to come, especially in the one that concerns us: probably the most focused on the narrative of all those that have been announced in the last few hours.

The title was presented by Sarah Beaulieau, Head of Narrative at Ubisoft Bordeaux. The choice of this figure, mainly related to the plot of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, is no coincidence, since the narrative is a very important element in the video game after the trilogy started by Assassins Creed Origins that was much more focused on offering a absolute freedom the players and their RPG elements. Here it “returns to the origins” as had already been anticipated, and bets on a style of “action adventure adventure“which is mainly focused on the plot.

In fact, the links with previous deliveries do not end there, and that is that its protagonist is the aforementioned Basim whom we already met in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here, however, we see a much less veteran reading of him; one that, in fact, is located 20 years before what we saw in the adventure of Eivor. A younger version of the character who will go from being a common street thief to becoming a true master of assassination in a journey that we discover through Assassin’s Creed Mirage. He will do it hand in hand with the character of Roshan, a middle-aged woman who will transmit her entire experience as a murderer to our protagonist.

The starting point has to do with two charismatic characters: Basim himself and his mentor“Everything revolves around the story,” Beaulieau herself explained several times during the presentation, making clear the importance that all this will have. The starting point for its construction has to do with two charismatic characters, Basim himself and his mentor. She is played by the actress Shohreh Aghdashloo in the original version, a familiar face for lovers of cinema and television since she is the mother of Madani in The Punisher series, or Avasarala in that great science fiction series that is The Expanse. an actress with a Emmy for the cast of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and that ensures that his character protects his companions “at all costs” and regardless of the consequences. A really interesting secondary in the conception of him, and one of the most charismatic voices on television today. A winning pack that we will see how it is dubbed into our language: hopefully with good actors and not with celebrities… you understand me (wink, wink).

Assassin’s Creed Bagdad

The main playable levers in the game have to do with three pillars: stealth, parkour and assassinations, in that order. So fans of the first games in the Assassin’s Creed saga are in luck, since there were already three strengths of the original and even of the beloved Assassin’s Creed II. And one of them is directly related to the stage.

The narrative protagonist of the game is Basimof that there is no doubt, however the playable protagonist is the city of Bagdad. The video game once again focuses on a single city in a similar way to what was already done in releases of the series such as Assassin’s Creed Unity with Paris o Assassin’s Creed Syndicate con London. This allows for a great density of things to do and, furthermore, for us to “meet a lot of people” who, in line with the series, will often have to do with historical figures and great known faces who left their mark for posterity in aspects like politics. However, the detail that I like the most has to do with the layout of the city itself, and that is that the narrowness between buildings, the narrow alleys, the market awnings… All of this is going to give us back an importance for parkour that we had not seen in the last deliveries.

Added to all this is the fact that there is only Baghdad to visit, it is true that there will be surroundings and that we can visit the base of the Assassins Alamut (a wink for the fans), but it is true that the natural landscapes of the most recent games had reduced the acrobatic part, and that here it will be recovered.

¿murders? Another of the key legs of the experience. Bringing its relevance back, as opposed to the more combative styles of Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, has allowed Ubisoft to do more. I like some ideas, like setting traps or even using parts of the stage to finish off our enemies (a dilapidated sill can be deadly if it falls just as our target passes under it). That speaks to me not only of something that reminds me in a very pleasant way of the Hitman saga, but also sounds like replayability and the desire to try certain assassination missions, the Black Boxesin different ways to see alternatives and improve our stealth and lethality.

The big games in terms of dimensions, duration and proposal are going to waitIn addition, when our hero unlocks it, he will also have an ability that allows him to mark targets in slow motion and then execute them all in fractions of a second. It is something similar to the ability that he had Sam Fisher in Splinter Cell Conviction, but more sophisticated. As if that were not enough, we will also have numerous tools that we can improve. It is true that there is a good part of the RPG element of progressing, unlocking skills and choosing conversations and defining our destiny that has disappeared in this game, however they do maintain the possibility of evolving our tools.

As for stealth, we still don’t have as much information as we’d like. We do know that the figure of the eagle of the most recent games in the series, and that we will have to be careful because if there are archers and they suspect they could attack it. This, which did not happen in previous installments, will force us to finish them off first if we want to have the tactical advantage of marking enemies and knowing the territory that the bird allows.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date

Ubisoft does not hide it, Mirage is not a video game as great in terms of prism as the trifecta of Assassin’s Creed plus role-playing games of the last five years. In fact, its producer has told me that we are more or less talking about a similar title in terms of duration to Revelations or Rogue, two installments that can be beaten in a few 12-14 hours, if we stick to the main missions. Duration and quality have nothing to do with it, obviously; and in fact, I remember that when Unity and Rogue itself were launched at the same time, it was the second that took the cat to the water between critics and the public.

However, it seems clear that the big games in terms of dimensions, duration and proposal are going to be made to wait longer. It will be those announced Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Codename Hexe that are set for “the horizon” according to the French company and that await us beyond 2023.

And it is that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available at a time yet to be determined next year, and will appear on PC (on the Epic Games Store and on the Ubisoft platform, but not on Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and , yes, also on Amazon Luna. At the moment, much more has not been specified in this regard, but we have seen the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Edition of which you have all the information regarding price and content from this link, as well as reservation incentives. There is still a little time left for us to share with you the first and long-awaited gameplay, however, with each passing day our visit to Baghdad is a little closer.