We have seen Forspoken and he has charisma in posing his own style of open world and Action RPG

We knew that behind Forspoken was an attractive title for the new generation, but the game also seeks to offer its own vision of the open world. This is the story of Frey, discovering his magical abilities on his journey to the fantasy world of Athia.

I often find myself in the uncomfortable position of arguing that fantasy is more than escape and escapism. Gender, although not so frequent in its beginnings, does not have to ignore the human conflicts and problems that each generation faces. When some of the creators of Forspoken talked about their history, it seemed like a good example of it. Because at no point have I thought of her as a traditional isekai; you know: that increasingly entrenched sub-genre in which a character from our time travels to a fantasy world or the like to live adventures while emphasizing the contrast of worlds. No. Forspoken is more of a story for me that seems to show us that, When trying to escape our problems, there is no place far enough away.

Forspoken is the story of Frey, a young orphan, to which the ins and outs of life have made her temperamental and lonely and the perfect target for that legion of eternal bullies that inhabit all worlds, real or fantastic. For reasons unknown to us at the moment, she is transported to Athia (hence the code name that the project had), a land ruled by magic and a terrible misty plague that consumes all life and transforms it.

There is something that inevitably reminds me of The Neverending Story. Even though Bastian is not physically in Fantasia, he takes refuge in it, like Frey, fleeing from the problems that others bring to the one who is (or believes that he is) different. But whether through literature or through a dimensional portal, when it comes to inner monsters, there is never enough room to run, no matter how much magical parkour we have in Forspoken: Frey will have to face these monsters, while also fighting against demons from another land who do not understand her either; who hate and fear its magic alike. And that is why fantasy is as competent a vehicle as any other for storytelling. The one from Forspoken, if you ask me, it looks very good at the moment.

A portal to another kind of open world

Forspoken seems to be made to reach your destination, but through interesting routesThe truth is that it was not its setting or its story that caught my attention at first. In both its first trailer as Project Athia and its second as Forspoken, what I saw was an interesting response to the perennial conflict of the cross navigation of an open world. Often using realistic vehicles, or beautifully recreated horses, video games have stumbled upon the terrain since their inception; and it is that both nature and man have the habit of filling the spaces of mountains, canyons, rivers, skyscrapers, bridges and fences that make it difficult to move through these environments. I like that, little by little, the developers loosen their hair, even a little bit. What if you have to use a parasail that you take out of your pocket like in Breath of the Wild, a horse that jumps like a goat and appears under your legs like Elden Ring or anything else that defies the laws of physics, so be it , in order to gain pace and speed. He “made it a magician” well applied, which is why we call it fantasy. Forspoken, in fact, does not need horses or toys other than its magical powers to create an agile way to get around every obstacle, making Frey one of the fastest characters in video game history. It does what Faith does in Mirror’s Edge, but three times faster and three times more magical. It is, in short, a great answer to the complicated navigation through large, complex and, above all, open environments.

The interesting thing is not only the speed, as I said, but the rhythm. Forspoken seems to be made to reach your destination, but through interesting routes. So I think Square-Enix is ​​right to call it magic parkour and not simply traveling from one place to another. Frey not only jumps long distances, he also knows when to hook onto ledges, railings to propel himself on, and use a kind of magic grapple to reach his goal. It looks like a Princess of Persia. Or from Athia. All through a system of fluid animations that converge with each other in an original and elegant way. Mistborn fans can almost catch a glimpse of a Mistborn tossing coins from roof to roof, wow.

The environments also seem varied. In what little we have seen, the world of Athia, even half consumed by a mysterious plague (which almost also reminds me again of the Nothingness of The Neverending Story), gives rise to leafy biomes, as we have already seen; but also arid and volcanic, as I have seen in this last presentation. In fact, the sunny city that appeared in the sample could have passed through a city in medieval Spain adorned with Corinthian columns and walls worthy of the ones we have in Ávila. Athia is a matriarchal society very different from Earth And the Luminous team wanted precisely an anchor point for a person in our world to have that contrast in perspective.

Now, in the presentation, this city is described as the last bastion of a humanity that takes refuge from the plague while planning its next move. Forgive me for adding two plus two, but Athia’s world is probably a pretty lonely place. Since the plague ravages the land for everyone but us, I don’t expect to find many people on this trip…; maybe some laggards. Furthermore, it was said in the presentation that in places where the plague invades everything, anything that moves is our enemy.

Does this mean then that Will there only be one city in the open world of Forspoken? Its creators confirm it: “The world of Athia is on the brink of destruction, gathered in one place. When you go out, you will not find many people like in other games, but clues of what this world was like, its history, how they lived and what their culture is, trying to discover how this misfortune happened. It is a different approach to what we see in other open worlds ”. Thus, Frey will find shelters and cities on his way that have already been contaminated by this evil. In the presentation you could see a kind of abandoned Renaissance city, full of vegetation falling from its roofs and bell towers, but completely empty behind its strong walls. There will be fast travel, according to the map interface, by the way.

Perhaps because of the loneliness of some areas of Athia, the Luminous Productions team has seen the need to find a second voice in Cuff, that gold bracelet that will try to balance the border of Frey with ironic and witty comments. I think it suits you. No. I think it is key so that our journey through Athia is not too lonely and Frey can better express everything that goes through his head. Its open world, moreover, is structured by means of the traditional primary and secondary mission system. Beyond a few storms of the plague that ravage this land, we don’t seem to find many emerging events on your world. In fact, even though I asked for the duration, At the moment the study cannot be specific in this regard, although it does not augur a short game at all.

unlimited power

It must have been a game engine thing; you know, the famous Luminous Engine that gave life to Final Fantasy XV, which made some moments reminiscent of the Noctis adventure. It is also true that the animations have a similar style and, above all, the play of light and shadow. But once Frey gets under way and swiftly navigates this world while fighting, things vary quite a bit. Our magical powers are also offensive and dynamic. May summon distractions, fire swords, lightning bolts or even make us invisible to flee from combat or go unnoticed.

I must say that, although the system seems intricate and there is much to do with it, if not everything, it is difficult for me to get a concrete idea until I have the control in my hands. It is not one in which it quickly detects where the fun is, having, for example, a great dynamic of fast attacks and dodges. What Forspoken proposes is, to give you an idea, similar to taking a character of the magician class alone: ​​you have to keep the enemy very guarded, keeping a safe distance, while we prepare the following spells.

What happens is that the amount of magic we have seems to never end. Through a wheel on the interface, we can select them and add them to a quick access triangle to use with the triggers. That there are only three slots can indicate that the other buttons are busy making Frey continue to maintain rapid mobility in fights, since we will not only fight against enemies of our size, but also against others of great magnitude. In fact, in the presentation Frey is caught in a storm of the plague that summons very hard and numerous enemies, accompanied by a huge one that ends with her life.

I can’t exactly compare it to any other gameMuch of the management of the game will be focused on getting more magical powers, increasing their power and customizing them. There is a whole tab dedicated to improving them through the registration of etched with paint on nails by Frey (an idea for the magic system that Brandon Sanderson himself would have loved). All in all, I am most likely misled by his appearance. Although everything is magic, it is true that both the skill tree and the different samples are appreciated differences between fast and slow attacks; some more focused on the aim of a shooter and others more on the melee as if we were running a physical class.

But it is precisely all these doubts, all these mysteries, that attract me to Forspoken. As much as I wanted to try, I can’t exactly compare it to any other game. It is its own universe, its own story, its own open world, and its own combat system. And this gives him the best of the possible magical abilities in a video game: that of feeling unique and with personality.