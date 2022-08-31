We have tested the new Windows 11 task manager: it launches a redesign and adds a tool to solve problems

Windows 11 is going to receive in just a few weeks what will be its first major update of the year, the 22H2 version. In these versions, relevant changes are usually added in terms of aesthetic change, and that will not break this rule, since the task manager will change completely.

This new version is currently in the Windows Insider program, and that is why many users are already testing these features. In addition to the task manager design change, we also the taskbar is updated with drag and drop, as well as the contextual menus that become faster.

Apps end up adapting to Windows 11

When Windows 11 was officially launched, one of the most notable changes that could be detected was precisely in the design of the application windows. In this case received a complete redesign through Microsoft’s Fluent Design system and the WinUI 3.0 interface. The problem is that not all native applications came with this redesign, Task Manager being one of those that was stuck in the past.





This changes completely in version 22H2 of Windows 11 where you will be able to enjoy this new interface. The highlight of this is that the most common tasks that were had in tabs at the top have moved to a menu on the left and vertically. Without a doubt, it is what we have highlighted when we have executed it for the first time.

The design with which the graphics have arrived has seemed really interesting to us, especially when the dark mode is activated. This is due to the Mica integration that makes your background stand out much more from other parts of the system. This is complemented by a change in the icons that better suits what we see in the Settings application, as well as the general window. Without a doubt, for us it is a necessary aesthetic change and one that we hope ends up reaching all the applications developed by Microsoft.





It is clear that Windows 11 is an operating system that is going the way of touch screen computers, since this redesign is focused on them. With the possibility of having icons on one of the sides, it becomes more intuitive to navigate through the options with a simple finger and without having to have a mouse.

Other news to take into account

The really interesting thing that Microsoft is testing is the ability to generate a kernel error or full crash dump through this application. Surely the kernel failure sounds like a lot to you, since it ends with a classic blue screen at the end. Now, although it sounds strange, you will be able to cause this blockage through the Task Manager. And this is something really useful, since It will be a way to solve problems when the memory registers are in the dump that can give you more than one headache.

And last but not least, it must be highlight the new efficiency mode that seeks to limit CPU resources for specific programs. This is something that is designed for laptops as long as their autonomy is extended, in exchange for reducing the power of their hardware. This is something that can be interesting to activate when a very low battery level is reached, as it happens in mobile phones with low consumption mode.