“We have to lower our heads and work hard”: Hamilton’s anger after the Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton lamented the lack of competitiveness of his Mercedes (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The new one Formula 1 that was seen in Bahrain delivered several surprises and one of them is not seeing Lewis Hamilton fighting for victory, since Mercedes for now does not have an engine at the level of Ferrari and Honda, which supplies Red Bull. The Sevenfold fought for fifth place and was able to grab the podium due to the problems they had in the end Max Verstappen and his partner Sergio “Checo” Perez.

Hamilton qualified fifth and after the start he overtook Perez, who later regained fourth place and Lewis had to battle Kevin Magnussen (Haas) to try and hold on to fifth place. But apart from the driver, the W13, the German team’s brand new car did not have good grip with its tires and the Englishman suffered.

This led to an early pit stop on lap 11 to swap his (worn) soft tires for hard compound. However, Hamilton fired over the radio: “I got no grip on these tires”. The British began to suffer the race and on lap 28 he made another stop in which he lost time and was eighth. Lewis put hard tires again and his team still asked him not to push them too hard.

He moved up to fifth position and had a third and final pit stop. He never found his way around tire grip at the Sakhir International Autodrome, where Pirelli ran hard, medium and soft compounds. When a car does not have grip (or adherence) on the asphalt, its traction is complicated and it loses speed. This leads to a pilot not being able to demand the machine from him, look for different turning radius or fight for positions.

Hamilton was resigned until in the last laps the race was neutralized to withdraw Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri, which had a fire start after breaking the Honda engine. After the relaunch, Lewis fought Checo Pérez again, who spun. There he was fourth, but managed to capture the last step of the podium after Verstappen abandoned due to his failures in the hydraulic steering.

The Briton finished third behind the two Ferrari drivers, the winner Charles Leclerc and his escort Carlos Sainz. Ferrari returned to victory after two and a half years and since 2004 that they did not achieve a 1-2 since the beginning of a season, when Michael sSchumacher he won in Australia and his partner came after him, Rubens Barrichello.

Lewis Hamilton suffered from the lack of grip and power in the Mercedes engine (REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani)

After getting out of his car, Hamilton spoke to former F1 driver Martin Brundle, who is now a commentator and often interviews drivers who make it to the podium. “A big congratulations to Ferrari. It’s very nice to see them win again. It is a team with a lot of history in F1″, recognized Lewis.

“A very difficult race, we had been suffering and It’s the best we could have done”, he assumed. “The people in the factory are working very hard and we know that as a team we are one of the best. We have to lower our heads and work hard. There is a long way to go,” she concluded.

While his brand new teammate, George Russell, was fourth. Now Mercedes has a week to try to change history on the second date, which will be next Sunday in Saudi Arabia, on the Jeddah street circuit.

KEEP READING

Surprise in Formula 1: Verstappen left, Leclerc won the battle in Bahrain and Ferrari celebrated again after two and a half years

The spectacular fight between Leclerc and Verstappen in the Formula 1 Bahrain GP