We help you win in Halo Infinite with the best weapons, grenades and equipment

We wanted to visit the best weapons of Halo Infinite, apart from the happy grenades and the equipment that we can use to give a turn to the games. We still have time for campaign mode, be careful, so everything that we are going to talk about in this guide corresponds to the experience in the multiplayer.

There is almost nothing new here: most of the equipment at our disposal are old acquaintances, including rifles, rifles, pistols, grenades … It’s Halo, firewood! However, across the 10 maps availables launch you will be able to find all kinds of tools that will allow you to expand and enrich your tactical play style, you will see.

Best weapons, grenades, and gear in Halo Infinite

Assault rifles

Let’s see, that the OUT MA40 and the BR75 They are two of the most established options to start expressing yourself. It is nothing new. The first allows you to kill two enemies with just one magazine, as long as you are careful, of course. It is not as precise, be careful, as the BR75, which in this case can ventilate up to three enemies with a charger as long as you finish the task in the head, of course.





Pistols

Be careful with the Secuaz MK50We take it a bit for granted, but it is possibly the most reliable that you will find. It’s the tool to finish the job when you’ve eaten your opponents shield or run out of ammo in your main.

Now, if you find yourself on a particularly narrow map, try the Eagler, which is an excellent short-distance option. That’s when his guided projectiles come into play. You pull the trigger And forget about aiming, just dodge the attacks and wait for the “boom”.





Sniper rifles

The S7 sniper It is a classic in Halo, and in Infinite it is still as powerful and categorical as always, but we are going to propose other options that you will like too. The first is the Spike, which is technically very similar to S7Except for needing to reload after firing each shell.

The Raid rifle It is not as powerful as the two colleagues up here, but with three precise shots you can vent to whoever you want. Make sure to monitor the overheating, mind you! Another option if the S7 is not available is the Discharge rifle, which apart from hitting hard from afar, does damage to nearby enemies.





anti-vehicle weapons

The list, as it is, comes to you to face human opponents, but how much you get into a War between teams, you’re going to have to prepare to face the vehicles. Look at that divine Shock Rifle or the Disruptor, which are more than enough to disable them. To blow them into a thousand pieces you will already need something like the rocket launcher M41 SPNKr (although you already know it’s great for groups of enemies too).

The Hydra, which is a very fast projectile launcher, it can serve you as well. It has a less powerful secondary mode that allows you to launch cobetes guided, and that is an option that you should not leave aside, because you have to take into account the Wasps or the Banshee.





Melee weapons

Before moving on to heavy weapons, to finish off the vehicles, we stopped a monday to mention the Energy sword and the Gravitational hammer. These are the two melee weapons capable of killing enemies with one touch. It is only possible to survive one of these attacks with the Overshield.





Choose your grenades well before using them

We are not going to talk about better or worse in a categorical way. Instead, we prefer that you look at them as better options depending on the context.

M9 fragmentation grenade: This is the basic model. When starting a fight you always appear with two of them in the inventory, and they offer you an exquisite explosion and familiar

This is the basic model. When starting a fight you always appear with two of them in the inventory, and they offer you an exquisite explosion and Dynamo grenade: This is the one that interests you when you face groups of enemies and even to some vehicle , because as soon as you throw it, it emits electrical pulses that do damage

This is the one that interests you when you face groups of enemies and , because as soon as you throw it, it emits electrical pulses that do damage Plasma grenade or perforant: both adhere to surfaces and they have devastating effects, but the second one may be easier for you to cast





How does the Halo Infinite gear work?

In this last section, we are going to delve into the world of power-ups, tools, gadgets … in short, the additional equipment that you can use in Infinite to complement and enrich your games. But we are going to stop at those that interest us the most.

The most dynamic and fun options are usually the Hook and the Repulsor, which serve completely opposite uses. The first allows you to get close to enemies and reach distant or high places, while the second is used to push enemies and other objects that depend on physics …like grenades!

The slender Overshield it is ideal to hold a little more with the high defenses – neither Actimel nor noses -, although you cannot trust much, that is exhausted. Active camouflageOn the other hand, it is ideal for modes such as Fortresses, although if what you are going to play is Capture the flag, Threat sensor it’s ideal because it lets you know who is heading to your own flag.