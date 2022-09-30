We interviewed Javier Santaolalla live: come talk about science and space with us on XTK, Xataka’s program on Twitch

If a few days ago we had the opportunity to chat live with Brais Moure (MoureDev) about programming, today we receive XTK, Xataka’s program on Twitch at Javier Santaolala (@jasantaolalla). Engineer, doctor in particle physics and former researcher at CERN, Santaolalla is also one of the best-known science popularizers on YouTube in Spanish.

During the interview you will not only have the opportunity to listen to Santaolalla's explanations, but you will also have the chat at your entire disposal to ask him questions live.

Javier Santaolala He was born in Burgos, although he spent his childhood and youth in the Canary Islands. He studied Superior Engineering in Telecommunications at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, although at the same time he studied Physics and graduated from the Complutense University of Madrid, where he also did a master’s degree in fundamental Physics.

As if that were not enough, in between he did a stay at the French Space Agency (CNES) investigating the Galileo project. Subsequently, did a PhD in Particle Physics at CERNwhere he also participated in the discovery of the Higgs boson.

In addition to all this, he is a science popularizer on his YouTube channel (Date un Vlog), and on TikTok, as well as author of several books, the most recent being ‘What does a boson like you do in a Big Bang like this?: Cosmic orgies, stardust and other quantum madness’ (17.95 euros). A spectacular resume, in a few words.

Today we are coming to our Twitch program, "XTK, the Xataka program" to talk about science, space, the Higgs boson, his new book and participate in all the crazy things that usually happen throughout the program.

