We knew that Sachin Pilot is a negativity, funding from corporate houses to topple Congress government: Ashok Gehlot

new Delhi: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gahlot has once again attacked Sachin Pilot. Ashok Gehlot said that the way Sachin Pilot played the game is very unfortunate. Nobody is sure that this person can do this. Innocent face, good command over Hindi English and has influenced the media of the whole country. Ashok Gehlot said that “not even a small news has been read that someone should remove Pilot Sahab from the post of Congress State President. We knew that he (Sachin Pilot) is ineffective, he is not doing anything, he is not doing anything and is fighting empty people. Also Read – SOG notice to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister asked- Who recorded audio?

Ashok Gehlot said that our own Sachin Pilot was the state president of the state Congress Committee for seven years, this is a big deal. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s faith has been lost. Sachin conspired in the last 6 months. He did all this with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Will make a third front. Will resign from the legislature If you contest elections, no BJP will stand in your support. Our young fellow who became an MP at the age of 25. Became central. Become State President in 32-33 years, become Deputy CM. Nobody believed that this man could do such a thing. Also Read – Hearing continues in Rajasthan High Court on petition of 19 MLAs including Sachin Pilot

Got all this. You became everything in 10-12 years of games. You get so much at this age, it does not happen. That public knows how much was contributed. We have never questioned what you are doing. How much work are you doing? Never questioned While Sachin Pilot was plotting with the BJP for the last 6 months. Also Read – ‘Sachin Pilot will go to BJP if he becomes PM at age 45’

Ashok Gehlot also said that the MLA who is with Sachin Pilot is upset. Their phones have been taken away. He wants to come back and call us somehow and cry and tell us his situation. Please tell that Ashok Gehlot has also made a scathing attack on Sachin Pilot earlier. After the rebellion in Rajasthan, Gehlot is an attacker on Sachin Pilot.