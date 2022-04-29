We know little about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but on Twitter it already surpasses Vanguard in popularity

The simple publication of its logo becomes more viral on the social network than the first trailer trailer of the last COD.

Just a logo, just that was enough for Activision yesterday to generate more virality on Twitter with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 than that obtained by Vanguard with its first trailer on the social network, which can be seen as a sign of the greater interest of the public for the next installment of the veteran and successful action-shooter series.

Let’s talk about data. In less than 24 hours, Infinity Ward’s short FPS teaser video has amassed 2.2 million views, while several months after its release, the first Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer has been viewed 1.9 million times. In content virality, the difference is even greater, with 35,800 retweets compared to the more than 9,000 reaped to date by the aforementioned video.

We will have to wait for more sweet content, such as the shooter’s presentation video, to find out how big the difference in interest is between the two titles, but everything seems to suspect that Activision will once again see its user numbers grow.

And it is that a few days ago the company, which is facing a sale process to Microsoft, confirmed having lost 50 million active players per month in the last quarter compared to the same previous period, which is seen as a clear sign of less interest aroused by Vanguard vs. Black Ops: Cold War released in stores in 2019.

Activision’s optimism with Modern Warfare 2 is quite large, and they defined it a few days ago as the most advanced video game in the long saga. But meanwhile, the protagonist is still Vanguard, of which you can read the analysis of him in 3DJuegos.

Más sobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022), Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty y Activision.