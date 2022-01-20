“We look bad”, Rodolfo Pizarro spoke about his departure from Chivas in 2018

Fans speculated that Rodolfo Pizarro could return to Chivas (Photo: Instaghram @rpizarrot)

Rudolph Pizarro He was one of the fundamental footballers for the team led by Matias Almeyda will win his 12th league title in the Clausura 2017 tournament. His presence on the pitch showed leadership, fluency and a guarantee of goals, so the fans trusted him as a player who would become more important in the history of the club. However, in the midst of the controversy, in June 2018 his departure to the Rayados de Monterrey was confirmed, almost four years later broke the silence.

With his return to Liga MX, after experiencing a couple of seasons with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer (MLS), the midfielder took the opportunity to clarify the doubts about his departure from the Flock. During an interview for the media TUDNcounted the differences experimented with José Luis Higuera, a Verde Valle official who left the institution’s general management in 2019.

“If I have to say things to someone that doesn’t seem fair to me or something they promised me, then I’m going to do it. That is my philosophy, go straight ahead. So maybe and yes, we did look bad, maybe, I don’t know. With Higuera there were many (discussions) but he is no longer there. According to me, I don’t have any problem with someone from there (Chivas), “he said hours after being presented as a reinforcement for the Rayados de Monterrey.

José Luis Higuera could have been decisive for Pizarro to leave the rojiblanca institution (Photo: Fernando García Carranza García/ Cuartoscuro)

And it is that after having obtained the title, the problems outside the field began to flood the corridors of the institution. The situation was noted in the radical sporting change of the Flock from one tournament to another, as well as in the discontent of Matías Almeyda. In the case of Pizarro, one of the situations that fostered his disagreement with Higuera was the failure to pay bonuses for achievements in the championship tournament. He even felt with the hierarchy to claim on behalf of the team.

“I think at that time yes he was one of the main ones who headed that. Not because it was troublesome, but because he couldn’t do it. He was one of the main leaders in the team, football-wise, and I was also one of the few who could fight for that. Of those who could demand and lI have never really been a player who hides behind anything. I’m going forward,” he clarified.

After a brief stint in Monterrey, Pizarro opted to try his luck in American soccer. while that happened, the sporting situation worsened in such a way that accessing the league became one of the main objectives to be achieved in each semester. The directive underwent profound transformations with the arrival of Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Pelaez to rescue the sports project, although the results were not as expected.

Rodolfo Pizarro will experience his second stage with the Rayados de Monterrey (Twitter/@Rayados)

In the midst of desperation and the urgency to stabilize the Flock’s situation, coupled with Pizarro’s interest in changing teams after his insipid stint in MLS, Rumors about the possible return of the national team to Guadalajara began to gain strength. Various experts even recommended his signing to raise the level of the institution, although in the end the Rayados won the game.

“The Monterrey board had a lot to do with it, the truth always showed that desire that I was here and I think everyone always wants to be where the people in the back want you to be. From a moment they were always very serious despite the fact that in the past I had done things wrong. They were always there. I come here very happy, I come to play as one more fan to give myself and put more stars on this shirt”, he declared.

Thus, Pizarro will seek to overcome the bad moment he went through in the United States. With his sights set on giving his best version with the Rayados, He will also have the goal of being one of the undisputed players for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Mexico.

