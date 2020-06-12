We Love Da 5 Bloods, Plus Kenneth Branagh Talks Nolan, Artemis Fowl And More

We had been additionally fortunate sufficient to get Artemis Fowl director Kenneth Branagh on the present this week. He dives into his use of sensible units and results on movies like Fowl and Loss of life on the Nile. He opens up about working with Christopher Nolan on Tenet. And we talk about tips he learns when working as an actor for different administrators he admires. It’s an honor to have Branagh on this system.