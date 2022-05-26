We meet again with Gollum and his Lord of the Rings game, which still hides some surprises

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is seen in a new presentation that promises a narrative experience with some replay value thanks to the dual personality of its protagonist and a great emphasis on exploration and stealth. Daedalic Studios wants to show its vision of the Tolkien universe in a game that promises various options when it comes to discovering it and leaving its mark on it thanks to Smeagol.

With the series The Rings of Power that Amazon is preparing, the Lord of the Rings saga is back in rage today. But in addition, the game that will star -freely paraphrasing Galadriel- “the least expected creature” of the Tolkien universe has already entered the final stretch of its development, and in just a few months we will have the opportunity to enjoy the game at home peculiar The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Here at 3DJuegos we have had the opportunity to see this game focused on the disturbed hobbit in action again, and although it was only about 20 minutes of new gameplay, it managed to arouse our curiosity; more after speaking with the main people in charge of this production of a Daedalic Entertainment confident and excited to create a great video game of The Lord of the Rings that serves to tell your own version of a lesser known part of the main story of this series of books.

This veteran German studio, authors of the Deponia adventures, among others, has placed special emphasis on the way the game will show Gollum’s journey through Middle-earth prior to the events of the Fellowship of the Ring, and promises to be a narrative experience full of details and unseen situations in Peter Jackson movies. In fact, the intention of the study is to distance itself as much as they can from what the New Line Cinema films have already shown. As an example, I was able to enjoy during the presentation of reinterpretations of sets already seen in the film or described in the books, such as the surroundings of Cirith Ungol or the palace of the elven king Thranduil, who along with Gandalf was also seen in this new gameplay.

What to expect from Gollum

Reconnecting with Gollum’s video game almost a year after his previous presentation has served to give us a better idea of ​​the skills that this disturbed hobbit will display. Being a weak character, he must mainly use stealth and subterfuge to progress along your journey through Middle-earth. To perform any action, you have a stamina bar that empties as it climbs, attacks, or even swims; Yes, there will be underwater sections. You will also be able to interact with objects in the scenarios to progress on your way without being detected, or have the enemies of your choice. in essence scenarios will give visual clues how we can try to get past the section we’re in, even we can count on the “help” of other characters, as in the case of the presentation, Ella-Laraña. Likewise, it will be possible to complete the game without having to kill anyone.

It will be possible to complete the game without having to kill anyoneAnother detail that they have shown is what the creators of the game have called “Gollum Vision” -very much in line with the vision of the eagle in the games of the Assassin’s Creed saga-, which allows us to identify places where hide usterrain and routes to advance, since there will be several in each level. It also allows us to highlight our enemies or check if Gollum is visible to them. On the other hand, the narrative and playable terrain go hand in hand by showing the dilemma that is posed to the player when deciding whether Gollum’s personality will prevail to face a level or Smeagol’s. The first will opt for approximations more aggressiveand it is Smeagol who assumes control, will prefer a more leisurely and puzzle approach.

This decision promises to leave us with a more replayable game, despite the linearity that Daedalic said characterized level progression. Regarding the levels, note that there are some that incorporate moving parts of the stagewhich the developers have said they wanted to take advantage of to propose dexterity and reasoning challenges to explore the level. In any case, the great attraction of the game is to see Middle-earth through the eyes of the treacherous hobbit and to explore those scenarios through a mobility that favors verticality and the hidden of many nooks and crannies of the mapping to know how it is better to advance.

The great attraction of the game is to see Middle-earth through the eyes of the treacherous hobbitAfter the presentation, in the subsequent round of questions they pointed out that there will be “fights” against bosses -in fact we were shown in a scene of a nazgul flying over Smeagol on his wurm- but not all of them can be eliminated and we can only escape from them in some cases, further reinforcing the fragility of the character in terms of facing other NPCs. It is clear that Gollum is not an Aragorn, Gandalf, Legolas or Gimli, and the option of combat does not exist as such. Smeagol can kill, but if more than one enemy discovers him at his side, won’t survive to a confrontation.

Meeting again with the grimous creature created by Tolkien has helped us to reaffirm the idea that Gollum promises to tell a great story within the universe of The Lord of the Rings, and by doing so with a character as unique as this one, betting on stealth and exploration rather than action, the end result may be a pleasant surprise for any fan of this fantasy universe. There are still many questions and details that need to be improved, but the general feeling is positive. The good news is that we already have a release date, opens on September 1 on PC and consoles, and in the coming weeks there will be new events that will allow us to see in more detail everything that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has to offer.