We needed Love Island summer this year and Australia has saved the day

Love Island followers rejoiced this morning as ITV2 followers confirmed they might be exhibiting the first Australian season from June.

Airing in 2018, Love Island: Australia welcomed 22 singletons to the Mallorca villa for a summer stuffed with solar, sea and significantly explosive arguments – a few of which have been so fiery, they made waves over right here.

Now, ITV2 have determined to point out the full 2018 collection following the information that the UK summer Love Island 2020 can be cancelled on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Presently, the UK is on lockdown and whereas some productions are beginning to return, it appears Love Island is a kind of which is inconceivable to get going once more as there’s journey difficulties.

In the UK, we’re ready to have our summer plans cancelled and it will be the applicable time for a present operating throughout the entirety of summer can be the proper factor to sink our enamel into. However as a lot as we crave the summer of ’18 to return, we’ll must accept a variation on that – Love Island: Australia.

And actually, it’s a sensible transfer from ITV2, that isn’t wholly out of the blue. It feels proper the residence of the franchise ought to present some variation of Love Island this summer, and the Australian one looks like a superb shout, particularly contemplating the drama it precipitated when it first aired – should you don’t consider me, try a few of the largest bust-ups from the collection.

Identical to in the early days of Love Island UK, the fights are extra explosive, the romance is steamier and there’s loads of characters to get to know and love from a totally totally different background to our personal.

Love Island has all the time been higher when it’s extra uncooked. It’s been no secret that viewing figures for the UK model have by no means matched the dizzying heights of 2018 and as they saved plummeting, no format change may assist.

A break for the UK collection was all the time going to be a superb factor, however confronted with the actuality of no Love Island this summer was fairly exhausting. A recent batch of Australian contestants who’re experiencing the format for the first time isn’t solely what we’d like as viewers, however what the collection deserves. With a bit of luck we’ll discover our ardour reignited for the collection as we watch them come to phrases with life in lockdown… sound acquainted?

Certain, Love Island: Australia gained’t be too totally different to the format we all know and love, however a forged we haven’t heard of in the nation despite the fact that the winners are already on the market, little present quirks right here and there and undoubtedly a no-holds-barred strategy will make for a traditional summer on ITV2.

Deliver it on.

Love Island: Australia airs in June on ITV2. When you’re searching for extra to observe, try our TV Information.