“We needed time”: Andy Ruiz explained his separation from Canelo and Eddy Reynoso

Andy Ruiz revealed the reasons for his separation from Canelo Álvarez (Photo: [email protected])

Andy Ruiz Jr. who joined the Canelo Team with the aim of recovering the world title that he obtained and lost at the hands of Anthony Joshuabarely managed to achieve a fight under the command of Eddy Reynoso. Although in the first days after he left he did not give more details, throughout his preparation process for the fight against Luis Ortiz he has provided the details of his decision and denied any disagreement with his trainer.

“Nope. He (Eddy Reynoso) and I we have a good relationship. Con Canelo too, but also understand that the Canelo has a difficult fight on September 17 and I think we both needed our fair time. But there is nothing wrong between us, nothing at all, ”he declared to the media in one of his press conferences to promote his next fight.

After the defeat of Canelo Álvarez against Dmitry Bivol, and when there was no certainty about the next steps in Álvarez’s career Andy Ruiz Jr., the former heavyweight champion began generate expectation. His presence ceased to be recurrent in the gym in San Diego, California and he began to implement his own away from that place. They even began to come to him rivals of Saúl Álvarez.

Andy Ruiz underwent a remarkable physical change under the command of Eddy Reynoso (Photo: Getty Images / Twitter @ESPNKnockOut)

Subsequently, both Ruiz Jr. and the undisputed 168-pound champion confirmed the following rivals in their respective careers. For his part, noticing the challenge that facing Luis Ortiz would imply, the Destroyer decided to suddenly leave the Guadalajara camp to don’t compromise your performance for the lack of attention he could receive from Reynoso.

According to various versions, his decision was not communicated to any member of his former gym. Even Eddy himself assured in an interview on July 6, 2022 that “I don’t know anything about Andy Ruiz. The last time I saw him was about 15 days ago, he went to the gym; He was training and I no longer heard from him.” However, he clarified that each of his team members has the freedom to leave whenever they see fit.

With the decision, Ruiz caused the departure of two more members of the team. On the one hand, Munir Somoyawho served as a physical trainer and was a vital piece in Canelo’s rise from middleweight to super middleweight and heavyweight, was one of the elements that was recruited by the Destroyer.

Luis Ortíz will be the Destroyer’s next rival (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Another of the elements that left the Canelo Team was Zamir Lozano, who has walked the path from ignorance to fame hand in hand with Reynoso. Although he did not have a specific job within the team, the team’s own coach told him that he no longer had a place for him after losing to Dmitry Bivol.

Despite this, Ruiz Jr. did not deny the possibility of being able to collaborate again with his former coach in the future. “I know Eddy won’t be at this camp, but in the future I’m sure it will be. He is really a good guy, a good guy who really helped me a lot (…) I appreciate all the coaches I’ve had. I have learned a lot from all of them,” he stated.

will be the September 4 when Andy Destroyer Ruiz Jr. will face Luis King Kong Ortiz in Los Angeles California. A couple of weeks later, the Canelo will end his rivalry with Gennady Golovkin, one of the most recognized in the history of sports, inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

