We only care about democracy so PM Modi should stop the ‘tamasha’ happening in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Jaisalmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the BJP is playing a big game of horse-trading in order to topple his government. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop this 'Tamasha' running in Rajasthan.

Gehlot told reporters here, "Unfortunately, this time the game of horse-trading of representatives of BJP is very big. She is using Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh here. The entire Home Ministry has been engaged in this work. "

He said, "… we don't care about anyone. We care about democracy. Our fight is not with anyone… (Our) ideology, policies and programs are fought… The battle is not that you topple the elected government. Our fight is not against any person, our fight is to save democracy. "

He said, “For the second time Modi was given the opportunity to Modi as Prime Minister, which is a big thing. They should stop all the spectacle that is happening in Rajasthan. “

Regarding the tweet by the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against the government, Gehlot said that Singh is wiping his shrug while in the audio tape case he should resign himself on moral grounds.

On the question of the return of Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs, who were displeased with his leadership, the Chief Minister said that the party high command has to take this decision and if the high command forgives them, then they too will embrace the rebels.

It is noteworthy that the Congress and its supporting legislators were shifted to the border town of Jaisalmer on Friday, away from the capital Jaipur, amid fears of breaking the legislators in the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan.