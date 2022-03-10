We overview the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer to expose the largest mysteries of the collection

The following collection of Obi-Wan Kenobi is not the primary Celebrity Wars undertaking to make clear Obi-Wan’s time as a hermit within the wilderness, however he’s probably the most bold. Earlier tales like Wonder’s Celebrity Wars comics and the unconventional Celebrity Wars: Kenobi by no means gave no indication that Obi-Wan left Tatooine all the way through that 19-year length. However with the discharge of the primary teaser trailer for the collection, we have affirmation that Obi-Wan will undertaking into the galaxy once more..

Why is Obi-Wan popping out of hiding now, and the way does this collection relate to his undertaking to offer protection to younger Luke Skywalker? The solution turns out to lie in a a very powerful scene that looks within the teaser.

Obi-Wan and the Inquisitors

The trailer focuses closely on the inquisitors, hanging those elite hunters as the principle villains of the collection. In the beginning presented within the animated collection Celebrity Wars Rebelsthe Inquisitors are Darkish Aspect adepts who resolution immediately to Darth Vader. They have got been educated to assist their grasp hunt and get rid of any Jedi who’ve survived Order 66. The collection options characters new and getting back from the Inquisitors, such because the Grand Inquisitor (performed by means of Rupert Pal), the 5th Brother (performed by means of Sung Kang) and, extra importantly, the nature of Moses Ingram, the 3rd Sister/Reva (we will be able to discuss it later).

According to those pictures, we will be able to deduce that The Inquisitors have came upon a Jedi hiding on Tatooine. We even see Reva interrogating a bunch of Mos Eisley citizens that comes with Joel Edgerton’s Owen Lars.. It does not look like he is inquisitive about Owen as the one who harbors a long run Jedi Knight, however it is transparent that he is very as regards to finding the life of Anakin Skywalker’s son. that is the place he is available in Obi-Wan.

Till now, the largest query surrounding this collection has been what precisely is What drives Obi-Wan to go away Tatooine?. Why take this kind of giant chance? Is there any individual or one thing calling you to motion? How do you get him out of hiding and face Darth Vader once more with out breaking the continuity of the films?

On the other hand, now we all know what it’s that drives him to motion. It sounds as if, Obi-Wan will do one thing early within the collection that can draw undesirable consideration from the Empire. With the Inquisitors sizzling on his path, Obi-Wan will haven’t any selection however to go away Tatooine. and create a path that the enemy can practice. Higher that he sacrifice himself than chance Luke falling to the Empire sooner than he is sufficiently old to wield his father’s lightsaber.

By some means Obi-Wan should do without equal trick: he has to entice the Inquisitors clear of Tatooine, give them a right kind hunt, and ensure they do not go back to the wilderness planet later.. That would possibly as smartly imply faking his demise someplace alongside the way in which. It’s transparent that Grasp Kenobi has a large number of paintings forward of him.

Who’s Reva?

Even though the collection will characteristic a number of Inquisitors, it sort of feels that the nature of Ingram, Reva, would be the central antagonist of the collection (no less than till Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader enters the image).

In accordance StarWars.comReva has gained the rank of 3rd Sister. On the other hand, from the way in which the Grand Inquisitor appears to be lecturing him concerning the nature of Jedi Knights, we get the impact that Reva is a newer recruit. Taking into consideration the collection’ position within the Celebrity Wars timeline, it is even conceivable that Reva used to be recruited to fill the void left by means of the 2nd Sister, after the climax of Jedi: Fallen Order.. Obi-Wan Kenobi takes position roughly ten years after the occasions of Episode III and 5 years after Fallen Order..

There is additionally the truth that this personality is given a civilian title within the first position. The Inquisitors can have had different lives sooner than changing into Darth Vader’s pawns., however the ones lives are meant to be as useless and buried as Vader’s Anakin Skywalker identification. Then, why is the 3rd Sister given a reputation? Is it a touch that she hasn’t been absolutely corrupted by means of the darkish aspect but?

Searching Obi-Wan might be Reva’s first actual check as an Inquisitor.which might give an explanation for why she turns out so enthusiast within the trailer. Is he like Kylo Ren, a fallen Jedi who makes up for no longer being 100% dedicated to the Darkish Aspect? Possibly Obi-Wan sees a possibility to deliver her out of the darkness, a small act of atonement for the entire Jedi he failed all the way through the Clone Wars. If this is the case, Reva had higher no longer meet the similar destiny because the 2nd Sister. In two months we will be able to have the solutions.