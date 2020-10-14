We pass the 12th girls Rs. 25 thousand and 50 thousand will be given to graduates: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Election news: During the Bihar assembly election campaign, Chief Minister and JD (U) Chief Nitish Kumar has promised a big election for the students today. CM Nitish Kumar has promised to give 25 thousand rupees to the girls who pass the intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to the girls who graduate. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Pappu Yadav becomes Bihar CM candidate, will beat Taal from Madhepura

The JD (U) chief made this election promise during an election campaign in Mokama, Bihar today. CM Nitish Kumar said, "We will give 25000 rupees to girls who pass the intermediate exams and Rs 50,000 to those who graduate.

We will give Rs 25,000 for girls passing intermediate examinations and Rs 50,000 to those graduating: Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM and JD (U) Chief in Mokama pic.twitter.com/6yFWlQ99Ou
– ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Bihar’s election campaign is now visible on the lines of UP. Let us know that in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party had promised to give laptops to girls passing 10th and 12th and fulfilled this promise when the government came.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed an election rally on Wednesday in Amarpur in Banka district, Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, Tarapur in Munger. During this, he said, warned the people of the state to vote in elections on the basis of work or else the situation of the state would be the same as it was 15 years ago.

CM said that earlier in Patna city, girls were afraid of cycling, today, every village, girls are cycling to school.

The JDU chief said that in order to further the youth, to provide them a loan of 4 lakh rupees under the student credit card scheme and for those who have studied, they have made a skill development center, in which more than 10 lakhs so far The youth have taken training.