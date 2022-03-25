We present La Cacharrería, our telephone search engine and database with which you can choose your next mobile

In Xataka we are back to premiere. If a few days ago we presented you with our Twitch program, today it is the turn of a new project that we have been working on for months: Xataka’s Chinaware. La Cacharrería is our mobile phone database, where you can find organized and categorized, and with its updated price, all mobiles launched in Spain in recent years.

At La Cacharrería, each mobile phone has a very complete file with all its specifications (here, for example, that of one of the most recent mobiles: the Oppo Find X5 Pro). Not only that, but we have also included all the information from our analyzesso at a glance you can see the note that we have put on your phone and, inside the tab, all the details and the results of the tests we have done.

In Xataka we write a lot about mobiles, we try many phones… La Cacharrería is the place where we have organized all this information so that it is more accessible and easier to search.

Our idea, moreover, is to help people who are looking for which phone to buy. Surely you, dear reader, and as it happens to us, have been asked more than once “What mobile phone do I buy from X brand without spending more than XXX euros?”. La Cacharrería was created precisely to answer these questions. Currently you can check, for example, Xiaomi mobiles that are sold between 200 and 300 euros, and at a glance see which may be the most interesting option thanks to the analysis notes that appear at the top. In addition, of course, to read the file of each one to see more details.

To access La Cacharrería, you can enter directly from the link under the header of Xataka or in the module that you can find after the first news on the front page of our website. In this module are the latest phones added to the database, and you can also use the search engine directly to find a specific model directly from the cover.

The module of La Cacharrería on the cover of Xataka.com

And this is just the beginning, a first version. Soon we will add new functionalities and it will be possible to carry out a more advanced search, among many other novelties that we are already preparing. If you have any suggestion or any idea of ​​something you would like to see in our new section, you can send it to us and we will be happy to evaluate it. We hope you like it!

