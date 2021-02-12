“We represent Mexico very well with heart,” said Gignac after the defeat of Tigres in the final of the Club World Cup.

André-Pierre Gignac assured that they represented Mexico with dignity in the Club World Cup (Video: Fox Sports)

This Thursday, UANL Tigers made history by facing the Bayern Munich at the end of Club World Cup. Although the result was adverse for the Monterrey team, for the first time in the history of Mexican soccer and Concacaf a team is second in the international tournament.

Thus, Andre Pierre Gignac, forward of the felines, assured that they represented Mexico with dignity against the German team. However, he admitted that they are disappointed by tonight’s result in Qatar.

“We are a bit disappointed with the result, but we knew we were going to face a great team. It was not easy at all, but I think we represent Mexico very well with grit and heart. For a first participation, a second place was incredible for us ”, commented the Frenchman after the meeting.

Gignac admitted that they are disappointed by tonight’s result in Qatar (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

In turn, he thanked Mexico for all the support they gave the Sultana del Norte team throughout the tournament. “Thanks for the support and we will come back stronger. Let’s hope that in the next editions several Mexican teams can reach the final ”, he added.

Finally, he acknowledged that he feels nostalgic for his country of origin, but assured that he is happy in Aztec lands. “I learned that they passed the game in France. It was nice, my family could watch the game. I miss France a bit, but I am very well in Mexico “, ended.

And it is that, of the seven Mexican teams to go to the maximum tournament at club level, only those from San Nicolás de los Garza reached the final of the championship. The best performances so far were the third places of Necaxa in the first edition of the year 2000, Monterrey in 2012 and Pachuca in 2017.

In turn, América (2006 and 2016), Pachuca (2008), Atlante (2009), and Cruz Azul (2014) that could only get fourth place in this competition. Chivas, on the other hand, lost their two matches and remained in last place in the contest.

For the first time in the history of Mexican soccer and Concacaf a team is second in the international tournament (Photo: Ibraheem Al Omari / Reuters)

For that reason, Ricardo Ferretti, university coach, highlighted the fact of having reached the final of the Club World Cup. What’s more, assured that Bayern Munich was a great rival and they should not demerit their victory.

“I think the fact having reached the final talks about the good things we have done, Today we face a great rival, we must not demerit the victory and they deserved it ”, commented the strategist after the match.

About his team, he highlighted that they gave a great performance tonight on World Cup lands. Although he pointed out that he is not happy with the result, he assured that he is satisfied with what his pupils did on the court.

Ricardo Ferretti, coach of the university students, highlighted the fact of having reached the final of the Club World Cup (Photo: Mohammed Dabbous / Reuters)

“The team did not break down, it was good, it sought to attack against a team that defends well, it pressed on the entire pitch, but one is not happy, but satisfied with the effort they made ”, the Brazilian sentenced.

Finally, he pointed out that the cats must work hard to achieve a better result the next time they return to the competition. “We have to keep working, improving many aspects if we want to have the level so that the next time we can deserve the victory ”, he concluded.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Lewandowski’s hand in the triumph of Bayern Munich: the memes exploded after the defeat of Tigres in the Club World Cup

Ricardo Ferretti leaves the Club World Cup satisfied by the effort of the Tigers against Bayern Munich

Mikel Arriola congratulated the Tigres for showing what Mexican football is in the Club World Cup

Bayern Munich defeated Tigres in the Club World Cup final: this was minute by minute