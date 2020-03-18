We Stepped Into The Jumanji Experience, Here’s What It Was Like

Zipping round at about 30 miles per hour, the solidity of the sand really being a profit to the trip, I has a tremendous time, and will positively empathize with the thrill demonstrated by the characters in Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage (additional aided by a couple of carts being dressed up like ostriches and chasing us round – as you possibly can see within the picture above). I did handle to get my cart caught as soon as, however some fast help from our guides acquired all 4 of my wheels spinning once more after only a minute, after which I used to be again to ripping up the course. It was a thrill, and the rain served to make it all of the extra thrilling.