We still don’t know when Gotham Knights will arrive, but its beta briefly appeared on Steam

With the premiere last Friday of The Batman, the fever for the Dark Knight has once again flooded tens of thousands of fans around the world. And that includes those who are passionate about their video games, who are patiently waiting for news about Gotham Knights. These are reluctant to come out, but according to several sources during this weekend it appeared a public beta on Steam eliminated shortly after they met.

As we read on PCGamesN, this test version of the production of Warner Bros. Games Montreal was only available a few minutes before being withdrawn, and had a fairly huge download size, of 82,5 GB. Some details about this “Gotham Knights Playtest” can be accessed through SteamDB.

The team in charge has not commented on this information, which can be seen as a preview of imminent news about this cooperative role-playing and action adventure starring Batgirl, Red Hood (Red Hood), Nightwing and Robin (Tim Drake). However, we will have to wait for more details.

What is certain is the reaffirmed interest a few weeks ago to launch Gotham Knights on PC, PlayStation and Xbox this very day. With its premiere, the first of a new batch of superhero video games from Warner Bros. would arrive in stores, which would continue this year, if there are no delays, with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and later with Wonder Woman, developed by the creators of Shadow of Mordor.

On the other hand, the presence of Batman is expected in MultiVersus, a free-to-play Super Smash Bros. with characters from different WarnerMedia IPs.

