We still have no date for God of War: Ragnarok, but the PS Store offers indications about its launch

If we order our wish list on PlayStation, the Santa Monica adventure would fall somewhere between Tunic and Forspoken.

God of War: Ragnarok has been positioned as one of the most anticipated games in the coming months, and Santa Monica, sensing the high expectations of the community, has reiterated its launch for some time in the 2022. This has given way to a record in Korea that only renews our hopes of seeing it on the market, and now we can cheer up again with a curiosity most revealing.

Tunic launches on PS4 and PS5 on September 27, while Forspoken launches on October 11And it is that, as explained by the god of war community in Spain through Twitter, our wish list shows more information than it seems. As you can see in the capture provided by this account, PlayStation places the launch of God of War: Ragnarok between the premiere of Tunic and Forspoken, which not only confirms the landing of Kratos in 2022, but also leaves us a window more concrete.

The lovable Tunic is scheduled to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on September 27thwhile Forspoken has pushed its initial release to October 11th. In this way, it is possible that the launch of God of War: Ragnarok is located between these two dates, although we will still have to wait for a confirmation from PlayStation or Santa Monica. Despite this, the community has not been slow to celebrate this latest discovery, since it is not the first time that the databases of both consoles reveal important information.

Though we still have no date Specifically, God of War: Ragnarok has been advancing some details regarding Kratos’ next adventure. PlayStation has already confirmed various accessibility options that will improve the experience of many players, although, according to the statements of one of its main actors, we also know that it will be a very complex game.

On the other hand, in 3DJuegos we had the opportunity to chat with the director of God of War: Ragnarok and we discovered that the delivery still holds many surprises. If you want to deepen this conversation, you can consult our interview with Cory Barlog and Santa Monica.

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: God of War: Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio, PlayStation, PS4, PS5, PlayStation Studios, Tunic y Forspoken.