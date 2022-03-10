We tell you why Nintendo celebrates Mario Day on March 10, and how it has been celebrated so far

A clever play on words in the fan community ended up giving rise to an annual tradition.

It’s been a long time since Mario is not only the mascot of Nintendo, the plumber is a symbol for the entire industry and probably the most recognizable face in video games around the world. We met him more than 40 years ago through the popular Donkey Kong arcade, the result of licensing problems with Popeye. Although at that time he still wasn’t called Mario.

In his beginnings, Mario had many nicknamesJumpMan, ‘Ossan’, which in Japanese means “middle-aged man” or Mr. Video, were some of his nicknames before being baptized with the most iconic name in the history of video games. Two years after his debut, our mustachioed friend renamed Mario in honor of the landlord of the Nintendo of America offices In New York.

Since then we have not stopped receiving numerous video games of different genres, as well as a whole universe of entertainment around the dear nintendo mascot, one that has a true legion of fans around the world. It was these same fans who launched to score a date on the calendar to annually celebrate the passion and affection they profess for the character.

Mario Day has nothing to do with the anniversary of the character’s arrival in our arcades, it was born from a play on words with the way March 10 is written on the calendar American and the similarity with the name of our hero. In this way, ‘Mar. 10‘ would have given rise to mario dayin a manner similar to that seen with other fan holidays, such as May 4, Star Wars Day.

Although this date comes from the fan communityNintendo adopted it as something official in 2016 and since then, he has taken advantage of this day to prepare events and offers related to his veteran pet. Those from Kyoto made it official on March 10 through a nice video on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel where our plumber walked through some offices introducing classic elements of the franchise, encouraging fans to celebrate the day.

In 2017, Nintendo introduced elements of the franchise on Facebookaccompanied by offers and discounts, in addition to collaborating with the non-profit organization, Starlight Children’s Foundation. 2018 saw Mario drive his famous kart, Pipe Frame, through the streets of Google Maps, accompanied by an event for the iOS and Android game Super Mario Run.

The date is born from the way in which March 10 is written on the calendar2019 continued the tradition with special promotions on the Nintendo eShop, where users received double gold points for the purchase of several of the Mario titles, along with an exclusive wallpaper “Happy MAR10 DayThis year Nintendo also posted an episode of Nintendo Minute on its YouTube channel, where presenters classified Mario’s enemies into different categories.

Nintendo had a big surprise in store for us March 10, 2020, presenting its successful collaboration with the toy company LEGO, which would lead to the line of interactive toys, LEGO Super Mario. In addition to the collaboration with LEGO, Nintendo added new offers in several games from the Mario universe, something that seems to have already become a tradition.

Nintendo officially adopted the date in 2016These offers repeated in 2021, with discounts on games like Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Tennis Aces and Super Mario Party. This 2022 we will surely have many ways to celebrate Mario Day, but above all we will do it thanks to a dedicated community that will share their social media tributes and through hashtag #MAR10Day.

Super Mario Bros. has been a benchmark for this industry in many ways, but why is it still so funny? At 3DJuegos we tell you how his jumps have made the NES game feel so special more than 35 years later.

