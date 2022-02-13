We tell you why Xbox has gone from buying Obsidian or Ninja Theory to buying Bethesda and Activision

Study purchases by large multinational companies are not going to stop. Microsoft, Sony or Tencent will continue to buy more and more development teams and publishing companies, but why? What is behind all this? What does it mean for the workers, for the players and for the future of our environment?

In May of last year I wrote the article “This is how Microsoft has made Xbox Game Pass the birthplace of indie video games”. In it, he said: “When 10 years have passed and let’s look back to take stockI think what we will remember most (…) will be the impact that Xbox Game Pass caused”. Almost a year after that, I am more convinced than ever of those words. Adding more than 25 million players, this subscription service has changed both our way of consuming video games and the way they reach us. So much so that Sony is already preparing its own service to respond to it. But behind these movements there is much more than getting subscribers or playing for little money. Raul Rubio, CEO and founder of Tequila Works He explains to me: “games are becoming more expensive. As more effective tools are created, development costs stagnate or grow, but they don’t go down. At the same time, there is more competition because these tools reach more people. In addition , we live in a time in which the user’s perception of value towards the video game goes down. Today, games can not be cheaper. You can play a lot of them for free, and free means someone else pays for it.”

It is an unprecedented moment in our history, a moment of change. Video games are increasingly expensive to produce, but the player does not value that because he is used to playing for free, incluso a AAA. Also, there is another issue. The existence of services like Netflix have accustomed us to a service that can cover all our leisure hours in front of a screen. And that witness has been picked up by Microsoft in video games with its Game Pass. Because in the news that accompanied the purchase of Activision-Blizzard nothing was said about making their video games exclusive titles, no, but: “we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within our Game Pass. As always, what we want is to keep adding more value and bigger games to our service.” This statement comes not because Phil Spencer is the most generous person in the world, but because he is running away from a possible case of monopoly, and also because what searched with these purchases is mastering your time, do not make exclusive video games. And how does he accomplish this?

While the new great video game comes out, the player demands that there be other games to peck atRaul RubioRaúl Rubio explains it to me like this: “A subscription service like Game Pass needs to have attractors and retainers. While the new great video game comes out, the player demands that there be other games to snack on so as not to stop paying the subscription”. That is why it is so interesting to have gone from buying inXile, Obsidian or Undead Labs to get hold of Bethesda or Activision. Because the licenses they have in their possession, and the muscle to develop them, will allow them to create both attractors, such as Avowed, as well as bring back forgotten names as retainers. Among them are Guitar Hero, new Spyro or even Bubble Witch Saga, titles that you play with a smile from ear to ear when they appear in Game Pass, or in that future Sony Spartacus. But what does this new reality mean for the industry, workers, independent studios, and gamers?

Does the future of the video game belong to the multinationals?

I talk about this topic with Paulo López, an expert lawyer in mergers and acquisitions at López Abogados, one of the most traditional law firms in Galicia. “The bought ones usually lose control. To give an example unrelated to the video game, the company Motor Barreiros merged with the car manufacturer General Motors, but when the tractor manufacturers John Deere found out that they had bought it to also make tractors and compete with them, they began to make cars. Only for that, General Motors closed Motor Barreiros“.

Paulo explains to me that whenever there is a purchase, there are plenty of people and offices. Raúl Rubio confirms it for me: “redundancies are usually eliminated.” But in the video game world there is a nuance, and it is creative: “if Microsoft gets Double Fine, it is clear that they want it for their IP and for the creative spark, so there will be no layoffs. Now, if we’re talking about the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, that’s a conglomerate of companies, so it’s possible that some will go under.”

In other words, the purchased studio, or the publisher, loses its absolute control over its productions and its team, and also loses independence, but, in exchange, it can use the muscle of Sony or Microsoft for itself. Raúl sees many advantages to this, such as producing dolls, movies or series of your IPs, for example, getting to places that you would never reach or transmedia actions. They also give you the financial solvency to be able to carry out projects that are becoming more and more expensive. It’s a tense balance, right? But why this hectic and rapid purchase of video game studios? Well, because, as I said before, start the competition for your time. I explain.

You have a time a day that you can play. I am the father of two children, so the time I can dedicate to play a day, without being for work, ranges between one hour and two hours. Someone who is in high school will be able to play up to three hours a day, etc. Each person has a limited time to devote to video games, is not infiniteand it is something that is recorded by all the games we buy, accumulate and do not play.

The purchase of these publishers and developers is not aimed at creating exclusive games only for Microsoft or Sony, but to generate games and more games to add to a subscription service capable of occupying all your leisure hours. In other words, both companies want to have a constant flow of attractors and retainers so that you don’t have to, or want to, look anywhere but Game Pass or Spartacus to play games. It’s very similar to what Netflix does. You get hooked on Netflix because of Arcane or The Witcher, but you don’t unsubscribe because you can hang out watching the live-action Cowboy Bebop series, although it is nothing of the other world. Therefore, now the competition begins to see who will offer the best offer, service or game option at the price of purchases from publishers and studios. Because our time is finite.

And independent video game studios?

What will become of the studios not affiliated with the big distributors that are starting up and that also need our attention? Because that game time is also the time we use to search on itch.io. What happens to the jobs that are not born covered by these powerful and absorbing services? From the perspective of Raúl Rubio: “in the short and medium term it will be bad for the indies (…). If every month they release 200 new games, the player will not have time for more. There will be so many offers that your discreet work as an independent studio it will not be seen (…). But in the long term the medium will be better because the medium will be more mature, or the other way around…”, Rubio doubts, “because it may be filled with Netflix movies regular quality. Anyway, I think there will always be room for these different proposals, but, of course, all my neural capacity will be taken over by everything that the big ones are giving me.

With the control of multinationals, many products can be launched to retain the audienceIn episode 20 of season 13 of the Reload podcast, Marta Trivi commented on another aspect related to all this: irremediably, It will change the way we enjoy video games. If the objective of all this is to generate a mass of products to consume, that is what we will do: consume products quickly and massively. With the control of publishers by multinationals, their IPs and their development teams, many products can be launched to retain the audience. Because both Sony and Microsoft insist that studios keep their creative freedom. and that this is not about exclusives, is going to conquer your time. However, there is no need to get apocalyptic. The positive of everything continues to prevail and is that Game Pass serves to bring many video games cheaply to people who cannot pay their prices, helps more independent titles to be played, and will improve even more when you have competition. On the other hand, the purchase of studies also ensures that fewer projects are canceled, since having a Game Pass to go out on, its publication compensates within this strategy. On the other hand, it has already been more than proven that Game Pass not incompatible with the purchase of physical games or in digital format, because when they disappear from it, they are bought.

What is clear is that, with all this, the war to conquer your time begins, and that it will affect, forever, the way we play video games. The question now isDo you think it will be for better or for worse??