We tested the DualSense Edge for the first time: this is the new luxury controller for PlayStation

As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for PS5. Almost every generation of PlayStation brings a new set of features and benefits to the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, it is difficult to ask the average user to spend more than 200 euros on a controller if you can’t see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available for a fraction of the cost…

After five generations of PlayStation consoles, we’ve had controllers with vibration, motion sensors, built-in microphones, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers. Sony rarely delves into the world of premium controllers, but that’s changing with DualSense Edge. Its new design offers gamers a controller that not only adapts to their style of play, but also allows them to be perfectly customized depending on the game they are playing. The DualSense Edge controller adds a bevy of new options, buttons, and customizations, all showcased in trailers and product pages. However, what you can’t see in the videos are all the functions that the controller offers and how detailed its configuration can be.

Connect the DualSense Edge adds a new menu to the PS5 settings section, where you can customize the controller inputs. There are tools for tweaking button layout, such as disabling or duplicating button inputs, changing almost any input to another, adjusting dead zones, sensitivities, and much more. An on-screen image reflects the inputs, providing an easy-to-understand visual representation of what you’re doing on the controller and how it will affect the output. This has made it much easier for me to make minor or major adjustments and immediately understand how they would affect my actions in-game. You can tell a lot of time and effort has gone into the menus to ensure that players understand what they’re adjusting and can do it well.

El DualSense Edge can store three customizable profiles and one standard on the controller itself, allowing you to access them wherever you are, even if you connect to another PS5. Profiles can be changed mid-game by pressing the new function (Fn) buttons along with the corresponding face buttons. My favorite thing about all of this is the ability to assign different control schemes to multiple profiles for the same game when it features a variety of weapons. Thinking about how I could set up different profiles for my close-range and long-range weapons in Apex Legends and other FPS games encourages me to experiment again with switching profiles based on the loadout I need at each moment of the game.

This also looks like it could be an amazing feature for those looking for a more accessible PS5 controller. For example, changing the controller inputs to swap the D-pad and face buttons is just one way to set it up. Let’s hope those who struggle with the traditional DualSense find a way to make the Edge work for them. I didn’t get to perfect my settings during the demo, but it left me wondering how to configure mine for all the games I play when it’s released.

you can store up to 30 controller profiles per PSN account on your PS5 and fit them into the three customizable inputs as you see fit. You can adjust the profiles by pressing Fn + Options to immediately jump to the DualSense settings, and return directly to the game by repeating the same command. It’s a feature that will be used a lot by those who want to fine-tune their settings and make adjustments on the fly to get the perfect feel. Being able to instantly change controller sensitivity based on the weapon you have probably won’t match the precision of a mouse and keyboard on a PC, but it certainly has the potential to help close range.

If you have a Pulse 3D headset, Fn button and D-pad commands will allow you to adjust chat levels on the headset without blindly tapping the button while wearing it (or being diverted to a bunch of menus that take you out of the game). This feature will be great when you’re playing with friends and you need to lower their volume so they don’t drown out the footsteps of enemies…

El DualSense Edge has a fancy new touchpad which features a repeating pattern of the face buttons, and its textured grips are a welcome improvement over current versions of the DualSense. Although it is slightly heavier than the basic controller, it is quite well balanced; Most of the weight has been shifted to the center so it’s barely noticeable. New Fn buttons located below the analog sticks are easily accessible without obstructing the standard inputs and offer quick customization you’ve never had on a controller before.

The most attractive novelty is the new back button options. It is probably the most attractive factor for those who are thinking of moving to the DualSense Edge. The possibility of include additional entries in alternate locations it will be a great help for those who like to remap their buttons from game to game. Each controller comes with two pairs of rear buttons, a half-dome, and sticks that attach magnetically to the rear. They are easy to connect and durable enough to be able to push multiple buttons without fear of falling off. I found the half dome more convenient for games like Apex Legends and God of War: Ragnarok, while the sticks worked better for Gran Turismo 7.

The triggers now have switches next to them that work independently and let you they give three options that allow you to adjust the maximum reach to tighten them. This helped me minimize shooting time. There are also options in the new UI to change the dead zones for each and adjust them more granularly, fine-tuning the time it takes to reach the minimum or maximum distance to recognize your tap. FPS games will most likely benefit from the maximum distance reduction. Conversely, racing games will benefit from having a wider range to adjust when using the triggers to accelerate or brake. The good thing about the DualSense Edge is that everyone can configure it according to their preferences and what works best for them. One game I didn’t get to try but am intrigued to see again is Returnal, as it’s my favorite so far that uses haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Analog sticks are very easy to remove and change, but not so much that they come off during normal use. To remove the analog sticks, simply slide a button on the back to remove the cover that surrounds them, then lift the lever next to the stick you want to remove. This feature is very appealing as the controller that came with my console has started to get out of whack in the last few months. While I hope that doesn’t happen, it’s much more pocket friendly to spend a small amount on a replacement module than to have to replace the entire controller in case one of the sticks starts to drift.

Finally, the last thing that is included is a long braided cable with a detachable lock to prevent the cable from accidentally coming loose, and can easily be threaded through the case to charge the controller when not in use. By connecting the controller to PS5 via the charging cable and lock, it will also be possible to disable the PS button, which will be greatly appreciated by fighting game fans, who no longer have to worry about accidentally pressing it and interrupting their operations. games.

After spending a few hours with Sony’s DualSense Edge, my initial concern about spending more on a fancy controller has largely disappeared. It is a very well designed controller, with a lot of potential for those who want to customize their controls from top to bottom. It’s still a high price, almost half that of a digital PS5, which may prevent the average user from becoming an early adopter. Even so, It is called to be special for those who want a premium controller for their PS5. The DualSense Edge will go on sale on January 26, 2023 for 239.99 euros.