We thought that learning mathematics through programming worked. we were wrong

There was a time when there was no computer science career as such. If you wanted to dedicate yourself to that segment, your thing is to study mathematics. Both disciplines seem strongly related and in recent years it seemed that learning to program could in fact strengthen the learning of mathematics. Now a study denies that assumption.

Computer science as a subject. The relevance of computing in the professional world has made learning to program an increasingly frequent curricular option in various study plans. In the United States, K-12 education, which encompasses the years leading up to college, often includes courses of this type.

Programming as reinforcement for math. Scratch is a very useful visual programming language for children to get started in this field, and previous studies suggested that mixing this learning with classical disciplines (and especially with mathematics) could help strengthen the learning of children and young people.

wait, better not. A more recent study revealed that learning to code with Scratch does not help you learn math better. In fact, “a negative, albeit small, effect of programming on mathematics learning was found.” For these researchers there is no obvious “transfer” of information between programming and mathematics.

Like the fault is Scratch. Another of the study’s conclusions is that visual programming languages ​​like Scratch can actually “distract students from mathematical activities.” Hay who criticizes the study and states that the result of the study is not surprising because Scratch is not programming, it is “like building with Lego. It is precisely the same reason why programmers who do not learn the basics become bad programmers”.

The relationship is still there. The problem may actually be in the tool that is used to strengthen the learning of mathematics. The relationship between computing and mathematics is clear, and in fact there are initiatives such as Project Euler that demonstrate it.

Here are a series of remarkably difficult programming problems that go a bit beyond mathematics to be solved. “Although mathematics will help you arrive at elegant and efficient methods, the use of a computer and programming knowledge will be necessary to solve most problems,” they explain on the official website of the project.

Imagen | Annie Spratt