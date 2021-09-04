“We took a good step”: Gerardo Martino on Mexico’s debut against Jamaica

Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, coach of the Mexican soccer team speaks at a press conference. EFE / José Méndez / Archive



The coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo “Tata” Martino”Spoke at a press conference after the game against Jamaica and highlighted the value of triumph -two to one- in the trust of the team, as well as clarifying that errors on the field are far from being a reason to leave a footballer out of future calls.

The tricolor team beat their Jamaican simile at the start of the qualifying rounds Heading to the 2022 Qatar World Cup by a score of two to one, at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The goals came on behalf of Alexis Vega and Henry Martín for the locals, and Shamar Nicholson for the Caribbean team.

Knockout match. Complex match. I think we have won it well beyond finding the goal in one of the last plays. In that sense, I think we took a good step at the beginning of the tie, especially to regain confidence”, Mentioned Martino, and that is, the tri is presented in the Octagonal Final after losing two consecutive finals against the United States in the recent summer (score of 2-3 in the Concacaf Nations League and 1-0 in the Gold Cup).

“Mistakes are made, misfortunes happen, it is true that it is difficult for everything to happen in the same game, one in the first half and one in the second half, we miss goals, in some cases even without a goalkeeper, and it is also true that a fatality has happened to us and they have tied the game, but from there to that the footballers stop coming to the selection for this reason, there is no possibility”, Emphasized the national coach.

Mexican players celebrate the victory over Jamaica. Photo: Twitter @miseleccionmx

The game was marked by the soccer dominance of the Mexicans over the Jamaicans, but also highlighted specific errors and the lack of forcefulness in the definition of the goal by the local forwards with an overwhelming statistics of 27 shots achieved and only 7 with goal direction.

In this regard, “Tata” was critical in his analysis and said: “It’s something that we drag, I think that in the last year we wear a lot, we manage the games for a long time, we have goal situations, some too clear, we are not forceful and sometimes we suffer unfortunate situations as happened in the draw in Jamaica “and concluded by saying that we must continue to improve:” to continue insisting on the definition work, but even today the situations were too favorable to have played a calmer game. “

The Mexican National Team harvests like this, the first three points of the eliminatory and is placed for the moment in the first position to be the only team that achieved victory in matchday one. The results of the other matches were as follows: El Salvador 0-0 United States, Canada 1-1 Honduras and Panama 0-0 Costa Rica.

For the following games, the tri they will face Costa Rica and Panama, in matchdays two and three, respectively. Both meetings as a visitor.

