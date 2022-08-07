We tried Fueled Up, the game that can forge friendships or break them forever

If you liked Overcooked and are looking forward to more games like this, pay attention to Fueled Up and its peculiar space odyssey. Because in this game your job is to keep a falling apart spaceship afloat. And if you do it with friends, even better. We have already tried it and I anticipate that the laughs are guaranteed.

Within the video game industry there is a paradigmatic case and that is Overcooked. It is not very well known where to include it; it’s a ‘party game’but its grace is that in it there is no competition, but rather collaborate to be able to produce the more dishes of food, the better with everything that this entails: taking the ingredients, chopping them, cooking them, serving them and washing the dishes to continue preparing more and more dishes. Fueled Up is a bet extremely similar to Overcooked but with a spaceship that falls apart, a galactic octopus that seeks to interrupt our trip and a cooperative essence that here too, acts as the core of the work.

In Fueled Up, the objective is, therefore, to keep a ship afloat on its journey through space and at 3DJuegos we have already had the opportunity to test it for a few hours, enjoying the first levels of this video game. As I was saying, the main task is to constantly refill the energy tanks, for which you have to charge a battery and plant it in the deposits. While we fight for it, the vehicle is growing dwarfs; out of nowhere they open cracks that, if they are not closed, they will weigh down the speed of the ship; they will fall meteorites that if they are not discarded, they will explode and release a viscous substance that will slow us down; and will occur smoke leaks that will reduce the visibility of different areas.

Little by little, the levels increase in difficulty. At first, the energy containers are in a fixed place and you don’t have to do much more than open or close doors, coordinating with your partner. Then these containers are in ribbons, forcing us to be attentive to its movement; or appear floodgates that, if we don’t close them –it is done by changing a stack, but it also requires understanding with the other players-, they will drag us to nothingness to become space junk.

With friends, fun is guaranteed

Very dynamic and fun to play but it is a game designed to squeeze with friendsFueled Up is very dynamic and fun to play but it is a game designed to squeeze you with friends. Each level is different and unique, with its challenges and new mechanics. In some, for example, halfway through the level we cross a black hole that changes the position of the batteries or the hatches, while in others an octopus – not the really bad one, another one – uses its tentacles to adhere to the ship and close off a transit route. Cooperation, therefore, is key; to see who charges the batteries, who opens the doors and who plugs the holes.

With a funny theme and a different approach, we have already seen Fueled Up before, but its arrival is well received. It is a purely cooperative work, in which the saying “divide and conquer” makes more sense than ever. It can be played alone, but it loses 90% of the fun; here the cool thing is to talk, give orders, receive them, fail to comply because everything changes suddenly, devise new strategies, shout in between because the octopus is coming and we run out of energy, cover holes, load the tanks, laugh, laugh and laugh. That’s what the title is about: to play desperate games with friends and have fun and enjoy. Because that’s what video games are aboutalthough sometimes we forget along the way.