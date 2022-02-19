We tried the hamburgers that Dani García has made together with Rubius, Vegetta and Willyrex

We are used to the chef from Malaga Danny Garcia all kinds of partners are sought in their efforts to dominate the world of gastronomy, but it must be recognized that their alliance with the streamers Rubius, Vegetta y Willyrex It has been quite a surprise.

The bet was clear: to attract young people to its successful food delivery service, La Gran Familia Mediterránea, which until now had a target more adult. And there is no doubt that They hit the nail on the head: after the launch, three weeks ago, planned stocks sold out of all products for more than a month. Even some international fans, they say from the Dani García Group, tried to order these menus despite being thousands of kilometers away.

It is likely that many of these first people who have ordered the Rubius burger, the Wilyrex hot dog or the Vegetta unicorn ice cream have done so more attracted by the iconography surrounding the characters -very careful throughout packaging– than for the food itself. But having Dani García behind, things get serious. Besides the frikada Are the dishes good?

All the containers are personalized to the maximum with the style of the well-known ‘streamers’

Fast food very gocha, but rich

Courtesy of the Gran Familia Mediterránea we have been able to taste a wide selection of the dishes that are offered in The Gaming Family –as the initiative has been baptized–.

The burgers have pleasantly surprised us. They cost 11 euros with fries (9.50 without them), a price not much higher than that of the flagships of the big hamburger chains, which advance to the right.

The Mad Kimchi Burger was really good.

Both the Mad Kimchi Burger del Rubius –beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion and kimchi mayonnaise– like the Cube Burgues Vegetta –with brioche bread, veal, cheddar cheese, BBQ mayonnaise sauce– were juicy and appetizing. To be honest, of the hamburgers I’ve tried at home, I’ve only liked the ones from Juancho’s BBQ more (considered one of the best in Spain). Big words.





Mad Kimchi Burger & Fries. Dojo Rubius

He was also rich (although not as rich) willyrex hot dog, baptized as Zeus The Dog. It’s not really a hot dog, but a hot dog bun stuffed with battered chicken, guacamole sauce, onion, sour cream and Doritos. A fine chubby.

Willyrex’s Sausageless Hot Dog is a plate of Nachos stuffed into a bun.

We found it less surprising fittings. They approve of the fries and the Willyrex sweet potato sticks are tasty, but not so much the Nuggets –some are supposed to be spicy and others not, but those that are spicy are not very spicy at all–, which are just as bad as all the Nuggets.

Desserts are also an important gochada. We tried the katana mochis Rubius, mango and cheesecake (ok); the unicorn ice cream from Vegeta (pstch); and the cookie with ice cream of Willy Rex (rich). For me the best is the latter. And it is also the cheapest.

The “rositas” by Dani García, a great dessert.

Bonus track: the rositas of Dani García

Taking advantage of the shipment, we were also able to test the new “rositas” by Dani Garcia, the version for delivery of his famous Rose Tartathe most successful dessert at his Leña restaurant.

Although this mini version cannot compete with the freshly made original dessert -which is to die for-, the brioches are quite successful, and they arrive crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Another success of the delivery of Dani Garcia, one of the most solvent and most varied that exist.





At the moment, The Great Mediterranean Family It can be ordered in Marbella, Malaga, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Valencia, Granada, Cordoba and Palma.

