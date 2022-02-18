We unleash the war of Total War: Warhammer 3 on ElStream playing this strategy game live

The closure of the Creative Assembly fantasy trilogy arrives at the PC and Game Pass stores this February 17.

Only 24 hours remain before the gates of the Realm of Chaos welcome new players eager to forge their own empire. But if you don’t want to wait any longer to see what they have prepared since Creative Assembly With this Total War: Warhammer 3 we have a proposal for you: this afternoon, from 19:00 (peninsular time)we will play the strategy video game on ElStream.

we promise a fun time where we will delve into some of the keys to production, forming our army to advance in the epic battles designed by the British team for Total War: Warhammer 3, and all this always in your company. So don’t hesitate: at 7:00 p.m. we’ll be waiting for you on the Twitch channel.

With TW: Warhammer 3, SEGA and Creative Assembly bring to an end one of the most successful sagas among fans of the fantasy series, guaranteeing a strategy game that will fully immerse players in a cataclysmic conflict between the ruinous demonic powers and the sentinels of the mortal world. You can delve deeper into the proposal by reading the analysis of Total War: Warhammer 3 published in 3DJuegos that says in its final lines: “Creative Assembly has once again released a very solid RTS that will give hundreds of hours of enjoyment to those who fall in love for their proposals.

Total War: Warhammer 3 retails for €59.99 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and is also available on PC Game Pass from Microsoft. Before you play, you might want to take a look at these 23 expert tips we’ve compiled.

More about: Total War: Warhammer 3 and Creative Assembly.