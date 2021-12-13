We were about to tour Skyrim on foot because of the problems horses caused in development

A documentary about the popular Bethesda RPG captures the challenge the developers were subjected to.

The Bethesda classic arrived a decade ago to change video games, the hit open-world RPG was an instant hit, and over the years it has continued to receive awards, new content and most of all, new reissues. But we have to go back more than 10 years, when it was still in the development phase to stumble upon a problem that could have changed the game completely.

Sometimes the horse was so fast that the world did not charge in timeLianne Cruz, Skyrim animatorIn an excerpt from the documentary collected by Games Radar, Skyrim character artist Jonah Lobe has a conversation with animator Lianne Cruz, who worked on the game’s horses, recalling a meeting with Todd Howard, game director, where the possibility of eliminating horses was put on the table of the game.

Todd Howard gave them an ultimatumCruz says that for a time the horses did not work. “We were having so much trouble trying to ride horses. The horse was sometimes so fast that the world did not charge in time. “Cruz also referenced a meeting with Todd Howard where they came to receive an ultimatum. “I will eliminate the horses if necessary. The most important thing is the dragons, exploration and playing how you want,” said Howard.

The truth is that it is really difficult to imagine traveling the vast lands of Skyrim without our faithful quadrupeds. Fortunately, the team managed to get around the problems and we received the great RPG that even ten years later, we cannot stop visiting. Regarding its anniversary, Chema Mansilla tells you why the Bethesda RPG seems immortal.

