“We were doing very well at home, but today was not our day”: Javier Aguirre after the Rayados draw against Chivas

Javier Aguirre, Rayados de Monterrey coach, gives directions to his players against Mazatlán FC. EFE / Miguel Sierra / Archive



Los Rayados de Monterrey, from the coach Javier Aguirre, suffered the expulsion of the defense Cesar Montes at minute 56 and despite this they tied this Saturday without goals against Guadalajara in the sixth day of the Apertura 2021.

Monterrey has accumulated five players sent off in four games: Edson gutierrez in Matchday 1 against Puebla; Sergio Villarreal and Ángel Eduardo Zapata they were sent off in the match against Mazatlán on matchday 3. A week later, Vincent Janssen was five minutes after entering the change in the duel against Pachuca. The last was that of Montes.

“I am very concerned about (the expulsions), I can understand the expulsion that you are late, a divided ball, but today’s is unforgivable, it compromises us a lot, it leaves us 40 minutes without a player,” Javier Aguirre mentioned during the press conference after the meeting.

(Photo: Instagram/@cjasib)

“We come from a very tight game in Mexico City (against Cruz Azul), with little rest and when I try to rotate it doesn’t come out because there are players who get hurt or have muscle discomfort; I realize that it is difficult to rotate, we repeat the frame, but we are not very fluid, ”said the scratched technician.

“They (Guadalajara) came to kill or die, they had no tomorrow. Guadalajara played the game of the season, but in the end we didn’t play a good game. We were doing very well at home against Pachuca, Cruz Azul and Pumas, but today was not our day ”, concluded Javier Aguirre.

The result kept the Rayados in the fifth position of the table with 10 points, while the technician’s Chivas Victor Manuel Vucetich they kept twelfth place in the table with six units.

The Rayados dominated the possession of the first half, but the good defensive approach of Vucetich closed the spaces to the destabilizing players of Monterrey.

EFE / Miguel Sierra



Aguirre’s men only had depth on a couple of occasions on the right wing, where the Colombian Stefan Medina and the Argentine Maximiliano Meza made centers to the area that could not finish comfortably Rogelio Funes Mori.

Despite not being the owner of the ball, Guadalajara was the team that generated the most danger in the snatch with a mid-distance shot from Alan Torres that the Argentine goalkeeper rejected Esteban Andrada.

In the second half, the Rayados suffered the expulsion of Cesar Montes, who for claiming the referee received a red card at 56.

The abandonment of Montes gave prominence to Guadalajara, which was close to opening the scoring with two shots of Jesus Angulo that Andrada rejected, the only dangerous situations of the Chivas in the complement.

On the seventh day, Monterrey will visit Tijuana on Friday, August 27, and Guadalajara will host Necaxa the next day.

KEEP READING:

Rayados vs Chivas: the irrational expulsion of César Montes due to a heated discussion with the referee