We will have new triple A games from the Chinese giant NetEase, which opens a studio in the West

The company is preparing a new journey in the United States with Jackalope Games, led by Jack Emmert.

China’s role in the video game market is increasing. We all know Tencent, which is number one in the industry (not only in Asia), but in second place in the Chinese ranking we find ourselves NetEase Gameswhich month after month acquires greater prominence with purchases and new projects.

Despite its strength in Asia, the conglomerate has announced a step forward in the West with the opening of a new studio in the United States. In this way, it joins the teams that recently opened in Japan and Canada and, as we read in the official statement, it will bear the name of Jackalope Games and will be based in Austin, Texas.

Its leader has worked in the MMORPG genreThe denomination is due to the fact that its leader is Jack Emmert, an industry veteran who has previously worked on games like City of Heroes, Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, or DC Universe Online. Therefore, and as the analyst points out Daniel Ahmad |their new project could have to do with the MMORPG genre, although officially it has only been confirmed that they will work on triple-A big games destined for PC and consoles.

To put the intentions of the Chinese conglomerate in context, it is worth remembering that it owns, for example, the new studio of the creator of Yakuza, although it enjoys a good presence in the mobile market with titles for iOS and Android from some of the most famous franchises on the planet.

More about: NetEase, Triple A, China, Jackalope Games, Jack Emmert and MMORPGs.