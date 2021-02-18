We will have news of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 news “this year”

The news about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 they won’t arrive early, Nintendo stated during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct. Director Eiji Aounuma said more news about the long-awaited sequel will arrive later this year.

“We apologize. Development is proceeding smoothly and we should be able to provide you with new information this year. For now, we will have to ask you to wait a bit longer,” Aounuma said. Something that they already asked us 5 months ago, by the way.

The sequel to Breath of the Wild was announced at E3 2019, but we’ve heard very little about it since. The game began development because the Breath of the Wild team had “too many ideas” for downloadable content and was inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2.

For now, you will have to make the wait more enjoyable with the downloadable content that will have the Hyrule Warriors Expansion Pass: The Age of Cataclysm, a musou-type spin-off that acts as a prequel to Breath of the Wild.

New to the series for this special 35th anniversary year also includes the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a revision of the original Wii title from 2011, which will arrive a decade later on Nintendo Switch with an adaptation of the controls by movement and a more classic playable scheme only with buttons.

