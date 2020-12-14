We will hear the coming generations of the bravery of our soldiers on LAC: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh at FICCI’s 93rd Annual General Meeting: On Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the armed forces, saying that while the world was fighting the corona virus, the Indian armed forces were bravely protecting our borders. Singh said that no virus can stop our armed forces from doing their duty. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut met Rajnath Singh, took blessings for film ‘Tejas’

On the state of aggression on the Himalayan borders, he said, “The aggression on our borders of the Himalayas without any provocation shows how the world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged.” Also Read – Kangana Ranaut met Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for the film ‘Tejas’, took blessings

At the same time, he appreciated the courage of the force in Ladakh and said that there is a heavy deployment of armed forces along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and in these exam times our forces have shown exemplary courage. Also Read – Dushyant Chautala, met with three big ministers of Central Government, said- Haryana’s coalition government is stable as long as MSP is sure

Singh said, “Our armed forces confronted him (the Chinese army) with great bravery and forced him to return.”

The coming generations of this nation will be proud of what our forces have managed to achieve this year. Whenever there is a situation at the LAC, the most obvious outcome is a comparison between India and China’s military strength: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh https://t.co/15drZl92uh – ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

Targeting cross-border terrorism and Pakistan, he said, “We have been victims of cross-border terrorism, we fought this crisis alone even when there was no one to support us.”

“Countries around the world have come to understand that we were right about Pakistan becoming a stronghold of terrorists,” he said.

Amid the ongoing farmer agitation in the country, Singh said, “There is no question of taking retroactive steps against our agriculture sector.” The Defense Minister said, “Agriculture is an area which is adverse to the global epidemic of corona virus. Was able to avoid the effects. ”